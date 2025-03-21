Why was Choi Jong-in called The Ultimate Hunter in Solo Leveling? Explained

Solo Leveling hunters are graded depending on their power and potential. Among them, Choi Jong-in was one of the strongest S-rank hunters in Korea. As the Hunters Guild Master, he was responsible for keeping the hunter society in balance. His mere presence was able to scare off lower-ranked hunters. But, why was Choi Jong-in called The Ultimate Hunter?

Choi Jong-in was known as The Ultimate Hunter due to his powerful fire magic. He could burn down enemies with ease, making him a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. He could manipulate fire to an excessive level, so no target would ever get away. His command and fighting prowess made him greatly respected.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from the manhwa/anime.

Choi Jong-in's abilities and powers explained

Choi Jong-in is the strongest mage-type S-rank hunter in Korea. He's intimidating with his flames, capable of overwhelming enemies with sheer firepower. He controls his flames entirely, able to mold and bend them to his will. His attacking skills are so strong that he can eliminate gigantic buildings with a single spell.

He can even control the temperature of his flames, able to have them only burn what he wants. Even though he is a mage, he is very resilient, still conscious, and capable of moving despite being badly hurt. He is fast enough to dodge lethal attacks, demonstrating that he is not only a long-range combatant.

Choi Jong-in’s fire-based techniques are highly advanced. Flame Spear can cause him to create and emit many spears of fire into enemies. Flame Prison encases enemies in a flame net that binds them in place and constricts them to prevent flight. Flame Dragon is one of his most debilitating techniques, consolidating a rolling fire mass into a dragon that inflames the enemies.

His Flame Arrow can knock even powered-up boss-grade magic beasts out of the sky. His fire resistance makes him immune to his flames, allowing him to battle without fear of hurting himself.

His mana reservoir is larger compared to most hunters, enabling him to sustain his strong attacks for a longer time. In the Jeju Island Raid, he used his stamina to show that even with constant extensive fire magic usage, he never ran low on energy.

Among mage and healer-type hunters, only those with the same Black Heart attribute as Jinwoo, Min Byung-Gyu, and those at Nation Levels, such as Christopher Reed, possess stronger mana reserves.

In the revised timeline of Solo Leveling, Choi Jong-in acquires a fire elemental summon, a blue flaming bird that battles by his side. This is added to increase his capabilities, providing him with even greater mastery of fire combat.

Choi Jong-in's notable feats in Solo Leveling

Choi Jong-in boasts some impressive achievements in Solo Leveling that demonstrate his power and command over fire magic. As the Hunters Guild Master in Korea, he plays an important part in Korea's hunter community. The fact that he can command massive destruction makes him one of the most powerful mage-type hunters in Korea.

His superior firepower is showcased during the Jeju Island Raid when he burns hordes of ants to a crisp. His fire is so powerful that it annihilates clusters of enemies in one go. He keeps attacking for quite a long time, showing off his humongous mana supplies. Though seriously wounded by the Ant King, he was still able to fight.

In another instance, he displays his accuracy through Flame Prisoning to imprison B-rank magic beasts. His fire mastery prevents his flames from inflicting damage on his friends.

Final thoughts

In Solo Leveling, Choi Jong-in was referred to as The Ultimate Hunter due to his superior fire magic and combat skills. His capability to control and manipulate flames as he pleased earned him the reputation of being one of the feared hunters in Korea.

He could easily burn his enemies to ashes, making sure no foe escaped his fury. His endurance, agility, and huge mana pool enabled him to engage in combat for long hours without getting tired. While not the most powerful S-rank hunter, he was a crucial asset due to his strategic fight capabilities and his leadership.

