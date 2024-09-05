Why Dragon Ball Daima will be a hit with fans and honor Toriyama's legacy, explained

Dragon Ball Daima is set to come out in October of this year, and there have been a lot of varying expectations based on the premise of Goku and his friends turning into kids, which is a huge sticking point for a lot of fans. There is a growing feeling that Daima is rehashing what was shown in GT back in the 90s, which a lot of fans already didn't like, but it is worth pointing out that having one similar plot element doesn't mean it's going to have the same outcome.

It is also worth pointing out that Dragon Ball Daima was not only the last project author Akira Toriyama worked on before his sad passing on March 1 of this year but also the anime adaptation of his legendary manga, where he had the most contributions. Therefore, this project has had the biggest influence of the original author of the series, quite likely adding a sense of identity that is much-needed for this anime.

Explaining why Dragon Ball Daima is going to honor Toriyama and amaze fans

Goku as seen as a kid in Daima (Image via Toei Animation).

One of the main reasons that Daima is going to be a hit is the franchise's never-ending popularity, to the point of still being Toei's biggest moneymaker despite not having a running anime. There has been a major craving in the community for a new series of Goku and his friends, so this project is bound to tap into that market from the get-go.

From a storytelling perspective, this anime had major contributions from author Akira Toriyama, who, by his own statements throughout the years, was never heavily involved with the adaptations and films beyond a few character designs and general plotlines in some cases. This is the first time that the legendary mangaka contributed to an anime of his most popular series, so that presence is bound to be felt.

Toriyama's contributions have proven to be capable of improving ideas made by others, such as his revamping of the character of Broly for the 2018 canon film, with this version being widely regarded as superior to the 90s one. A similar situation is bound to take place with the concept of Goku and his friends turning into kids, which wasn't the main problem with GT but rather the execution.

More reasons why is going to be a success

Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Daima (Image via Toei Animation).

Animation has been a complicated topic for modern Dragon Ball since the early days of Super, despite the fact that anime ended strong with the Tournament of Power arc. In that regard, Dragon Ball Daima, as seen in the trailers, offers a clean and fluid animation style that is more cut out for these modern days where series such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer have taken how anime can be adapted to a whole new level.

The anime is also presenting much-needed expansions of the lore and world-building, with a very strong possibility of introducing elements that were part of the video games, such as the Demon Clan. It is an expansion that is going to add to the experience while also returning to the roots of adventure and exploration, which was the core of the series in the early days.

Final thoughts

Dragon Ball Daima has a lot of reasons for success, even if the premise might not be too compelling for a lot of people. However, it is very likely to do justice to the franchise and Akira Toriyama.

