Why did Garaga leave Boruto? Explained

Garaga from the Boruto series briefly appeared in the anime, and plenty of fans enjoyed seeing him on screen. Although their contract was short lived, the powerful snake was the protagonist’s summon hailing from the Ryucihi Caves. He made his appearance in Mitsuki’s Disappearance arc in which he attacked Boruto and his comrades.

The series explored the snake's past and showed how a shinobi who had a contract with him, betrayed his trust. Since then, Garaga has been weary of humans in general. However, the protagonist managed to form a contract for a brief period of time.

Following the termination of the summoning contract, fans have been asking the recurring question, 'Why did Garaga leave Boruto?' on social media platforms. The answer lies in the terms and conditions laid out by both parties while creating the contract. Given how short Garaga's time was in the anime, fans would love to see this character’s return in the Two Blue Vortex manga.

Why did Garaga leave Boruto after helping him?

Garaga as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When Mitsuki infiltrated an opposing organization that had destructive plans, his aim was to gain their trust and crumble the plan from within. Garaga attacked the protagonist and his comrades when they tried to take his Reverse Scale. The protagonist managed to do so and managed to get a glimpse at the serpent’s past by establishing a connection with his mental plane.

At this point in the manga, the serpent did not trust Mitsuki since he was acting suspicious. He had disappeared, and it seemed like he was colluding with the enemies. However, the protagonist was convinced that his friend would not betray his trust. This is when he struck a deal with Garaga. Boruto offered to sacrifice his life to the serpent if Mitsuku turned out to be a traitor.

On the other hand, if Mitsuki wasn’t a traitor, then the serpent would have to recognize the protagonist as his equal. This finally led to him having a summon in the anime series.

Expand Tweet

Later on, Mitsuki revealed his true plan. In order to weaken the plan from within, he sought to earn the trust of the adversary. Garaga was impressed by the protagonist’s judgment and perseverance. However, it was a mutual decision to end the contract. Since both parties terminated the contract, Garaga left Boruto.

Expand Tweet

However, fans believe that the serpent’s entry into the Two Blue Vortex manga would be quite enjoyable. The serpent possesses incredible combat abilities, and its massive size lends itself well to battle. He can immobilize people by coiling around them, as well as petrify them by spewing venom from his body.

The petrification ability can be used as the perfect setup for the protagonist to launch his attack. Fans would love to see the protagonist create another contract and watch the duo fight against the likes of Jura and Kawaki.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

Why is Shikamaru Nara said to be a powerful shinobi?

Why did Zabuza Momochi become evil?

Momoshiki is still the biggest threat to Boruto post Time-skip