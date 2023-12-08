Will there be another Boruto movie? Possibilities explored

While the Naruto anime released 10 movies during its airing, only one Boruto movie has been released as part of the franchise. It is surprising that Studio Pierrot chose to discontinue its format with anime films and began to focus only on television anime. With the first part of the anime having ended, can fans expect more Boruto movies to be produced?

Boruto, written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, was first serialized in 2016. Following that, the series received an anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot in 2017. This anime finally came to a halt after episode 293 was released in March 2023.

Will there be a second Boruto movie?

Boruto as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Studio Pierrot could possibly produce a second Boruto movie. Following the end of the television anime's first part, neither the studio nor its staff members have given any hint about the release or production of the series's second part.

The anime ended with its 293rd episode, which finished adapting the manga's 67th chapter. Considering that the manga series itself released 80 chapters, followed by another four chapters from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, the anime studio does not have enough source material to start premiering the anime's second part. Therefore, the second part will likely not be released anytime soon.

Naruto and Boruto as seen in the Boruto movie (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Nevertheless, Studio Pierrot would not want to let one of its most popular series sit stagnant. Therefore, the anime studio could announce and produce a second movie for the Boruto franchise.

However, with Studio Pierrot currently working on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Kingdom, and the new Naruto anime, it may take a long while before any such film is announced for Boruto. Moreover, with Naruto/Boruto announcing no stages for Jump Festa 2024, the chances for a film to be announced anytime soon are slim to none.

Boruto as seen in the Boruto movie (Image via Studio Pierrot)

That said, Boruto: Naruto the Movie was released on August 7, 2015. This means that it has been over eight years since the anime released a movie. With the film's tenth anniversary fast approaching, fans can expect another movie to be released in 2025 to commemorate its tenth anniversary.

This will mean that Studio Pierrot will have to announce any such project as the latest by 2024 to hype up fans for its imminent release.

What can the second Boruto movie be about?

Code as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto: Naruto the Movie adapted the Versus Momoshiki Arc in 2015, while the anime itself premiered in 2017. Thus, considering that the anime studio did not mind animating one of its arcs as a movie, there is a possibility that if a second movie does get produced, it could adapt a canon manga arc.

That said, the events that take place after the manga's 67th chapter are too crucial for the television anime. Hence, the anime studio may likely go with an original story. Such a story could likely see the new Team 7 take on a new threat while the Hidden Leaf Village tries to assess the situation with Code, Eida, and Daemon.

