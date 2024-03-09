Will King appear in One Punch Man season 3? Character's future role, explained

One Punch Man season 3 has gotten a new shot of life after J.C. Staff recently released a trailer and now fans are once again excited to see Saitama and the remaining heroes, with King being one of the fan-favorites. King was one of the strongest aspects of the second season of the series, with his running gag of people believing that he is very strong when he is a normal person becoming one of the best elements in the series.

Therefore, a lot of anime-only fans want to know if King will become a part of One Punch Man season 3. Considering that he is one of the S-Class Heroes and became a part of the main cast in the second season, it makes a lot of sense that he is set to make an appearance this time around as well.

Explaining if King will appear in One Punch Man season 3

Simply put, King will appear in One Punch Man season 3 and will have a relatively significant role in the story during this arc. This season is set to cover the Monsters Association Arc, which focuses on the Heroes Association attacking the stronghold of the villains, thus leading to a lot of memorable battles in the process.

King is also going to appear in the invasion of the headquarters of the Monsters Association, although it is worth pointing out that he ends up there by accident. This is further emphasized in the final moments of the arc, when King even has to get involved in some battles, although it ends up with him getting away from those situations in the typical comedic fashion that has defined him.

His role in the story will not be very prominent but he will have a few moments here and there to show that while he is a coward, he can muster up the courage to help others when push comes to shove. In that regard, most fans of King will probably feel happy about his performance in One Punch Man season 3 if his journey is adapted properly.

King's value in the story

Regardless of King's exploits in the upcoming One Punch Man season 3, there is a strong argument to be made that he is the opposite of Saitama when it comes to their narrative structures. While Saitama is the strongest character in the entire series and most people are not aware of his power, King is the weakest among the main cast and is widely regarded as one of the strongest.

Both situations have been used regularly in the series as a running gag but have also served to explore some interesting aspects of their characters. A very good example of that is how King manages to help people even if he doesn't have any powers and how Saitama struggles with the fact that he doesn't have any challenges now that he is the strongest.

Final thoughts

King will appear in One Punch Man season 3 and be part of the invasion of the headquarters of the Monsters Association. He is set to end up there because of sheer bad luck, although he ends up surviving because of the usual running joke involving his character.

