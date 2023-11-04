Will there be an Onimusha season 2? Anime renewal status explored

Fans of the new Samurai anime are curious to know if there will be an Onimusha season 2. The first season premiered on Netflix on November 2, 2023, and delighted viewers with its visuals and intense action. It's worth noting that the show is based on the popular video game series by Capcom. However, information about its renewal has been scarce.

Although neither Netflix nor Capcom have made any announcements yet, there are signs that suggest that fans could be treated to Onimusha season 2. One reason is how well-received and loved the first season was.

Fans hope for Onimusha season 2 – A popular video game series made by Capcom

The title is based on a popular video game series (Image via Sublimation Studio)

Fans love the Onimusha anime for sticking to its gaming roots, its amazing visuals, and heart-racing action. The title also features three icons: Director Takashi Miike, actor Toshiro Mifune, and sword master Musashi Miyamoto and with such talent and storylines, viewers all around the world hope for another season.

Another indicator of a potential Onimusha season 2 is the success of other anime series produced by Netflix. The streaming giant has enjoyed great success with shows like Castlevania, Devilman Crybaby, and Aggretsuko, all of which have been renewed for multiple seasons.

Might renew for season 2 (Image via Sublimation Studio)

Given the success of Onimusha, it's possible that Netflix will want to make the most of its popularity and keep the series going. However, season one of the show covered a significant portion of the original video game story, which could make finding enough material for Onimusha season 2 a challenge.

The Onimusha anime is a TV series based on the popular video game series created by Capcom. Set during Japan's war-torn era, the series is directed by Takashi Miikeone and its storyline revolves around Miyamoto Musashi, a samurai warrior.

Onimusha - Unique artistic approach combined with thrilling action and visuals

The title features a mix of CG rendering and 2D art (Image via Sublimation Studio)

Musashi's mission is to battle and defeat demons throughout his journey in the series. Armed with the mythical "Oni Gauntlet," Musashi sets out on a mission to vanquish the lurking demons and maintain his humanity.

Animated by Sublimation studio, the Onimusha anime features a unique combination of CG rendering and 2D art. This bold artistic approach brings the action-packed series to life, showcasing intense swordplay and stunning backgrounds.

Onimusha's storytelling successfully adapts video game mechanics (Image via Sublimation Studio)

However, there were also some issues with the blending of 2D and 3D animation styles in the show. The transitions between the two can be jarring, impacting the overall narrative.

Despite this criticism, the series is jam-packed with a lot of action and perfectly captures the essence of the video game. The violence is beautifully rendered, invoking a nostalgic feeling for fans of the games. Additionally, the title showcases breathtaking hand-drawn backgrounds, creating a visually captivating experience.

Onimusha's storytelling successfully adapts video game mechanics and offers a compelling narrative within the action-forward plot. While some parts of the series may not be as action-focused, the overall narrative explores themes of samurai honor, survival, and atonement.

Although Netflix and Capcom have not made any announcements yet, there are signs that suggest that fans may be treated to Onimusha season 2. However, only time will tell if the title will be brought back for another exciting season.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.