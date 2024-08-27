Wind Breaker chapter 153: Takiishi's mental world revealed as Sakura is forced to see Umemiya for who he truly is

Wind Breaker chapter 153 was expected to reveal the next stage of the battle between Umemiya and Takiishi and reveal why Umemiya was the only one who was present inside Takiishi's world. As expected, the chapter delivered according to every expectation and showcased the horrid world of Takiishi inside which Umemiya existed.

Wind Breaker chapter 153 also revealed Sakura's despair whose belief in his leader kept wavering as he saw Umemiya in his berserk mode. Moreover, Endo also revealed Umemiya's personality when Furin was at its lowest and how, despite having a quick-witted personality, Umemiya took Furin from its lowest state and rose it to its best state.

Wind Breaker chapter 153: Umemiya versus Takiishi continues inside the latter's inside world as Endo reveals the persona of an old Umemiya

Umemiya's burning persona as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 153, titled Heat, commenced from the inside of an eerie world where broken mannequins, ramen noodle cups, and plastic boxes were lying around. Takiishi walked through these and was confronted by a burning persona. This persona burned the entire world through its flames, and it was later revealed that this persona was Umemiya.

Witnessing Umemiya, Takiishi ecstatically ran towards him and Wind Breaker chapter 153 returned to the top of Furin High School. Continuing from the previous chapter, the latest edition saw Umemiya and Takiishi continue their fight as the former impaled the latter.

This awakened something inside Takiishi, who returned the favor by throwing Umemiya away. Before Umemiya was thrown away, he grabbed Takiishi's wrist and smashed his head on the ground. The chapter then shifted to Endo, who appreciated the fierceness of the fight.

Umemiya as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

On the other hand, Sakura was standing dumbfounded, still not ready to believe that the person fighting Takiishi was his leader, Umemiya. Mustering up some courage, Sakura asked Endo whether this was how Umemiya looked like during the old times of Furin. Endo complied and stated that this was his persona when he first appeared in Furin.

Moreover, Endo also commented on how, other than Sakura, everyone else would recognize Umemiya's current state. Endo also stated that Umemiya was the most thick-headed person he had ever met, and this was also the reason why he turned the rotten Furin upside down and changed it into something entirely different.

To further explain his words, he picked up a nail from the ground and stated how metal needs a 2700-degree Fahrenheit temperature to mold it into something different. Just like this, Umemiya, with his unwavering will, changed Furin from a gangster gathering place into a place where anyone was welcomed with open arms.

Umemiya and Takiishi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

This was Umemiya's aim from the very start. The chapter then saw Endo mock Sakura and his other friends about how they thought of Umemiya as a kind-hearted leader. However, Endo did add that this was the only reason why Umemiya was the only person inside Takiishi's world.

Endo then shifted his view towards Sakura, whose looks expressed a mixture of sadness and disappointment. Endo questioned Sakura's look as Wind Breaker chapter 153 reached its climax with Sakura stating how Umemiya felt so distant.

