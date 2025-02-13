Wind Breaker chapter 171: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 171 will be released on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 12 am JST. After a few weeks of consistent breaks, the manga has returned to its weekly release. Like the previous chapters, chapter 171 will be available on Kodansha's website, K Manga.

The previous episode saw a focus on Kaji and Hiiragi as they continued their recovery after the hellish war against Noroshi. The focus also shifted towards Kaji's vice-captains and how they blamed themselves for their captain's state.

Kaji, however, took the blame to his face to become a stronger version than yesterday.

Wind Breaker chapter 171 release date and time

Haruka Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 171 is set to be released on February 19, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time. The release date and time of the upcoming chapter will vary according to different time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Tuesday February 18, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10 am Tuesday February 18, 2025 British Summer Time 3 pm Tuesday February 18, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday February 18, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday February 18, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday February 18, 2025 Japan Standard Time 12 am Wednesday February 19, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday February 19, 2025

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 171?

Umemiya as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Kodansha's K manga website is the only official source to read Wind Breaker chapter 171 in English. The service is only available in the United States, so fans may access it via its mobile application and website.

The official K manga website also offers the chapters for free, with weekly updates every Monday. However, the free chapters are not caught up with the current chapters.

Wind Breaker chapter 170 recap

Kaji as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 170, titled Resurgence, commenced with a focus on Kaji and Hiiragi training inside a dojo. The chapter then shifted to a flashback after the Noroshi war where Hiiragi was travelling to Kaji's house.

On his way, he encountered Enomoto and Kusumi, whom Kaji called to his house. Even though Hiiragi was offended by this, he accompanied them to Kaji's home.

As they reached Kaji's house, they handed him the gifts and saw him cheer up. Afterward, they entered Kaji's room and the discussion soon turned to the worries of Enomoto and Kusumi.

These two were worried about how despite their assurance, they had to leave everything on Kaji during the Noroshi war which led to him going overdrive.

Kaji as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Kaji, who had always despised this form of his, didn't deny his annoyance. This led to Enomoto and Kusumi kneeling before Kaji.

However, Kaji didn't throw the blame at his vice-captains because he wanted to win, and to achieve this feat, him going 'overdrive' was needed.

Moreover, due to the first-years winning their battle against Endo, Kaji wanted to regain his respect as a senior by becoming stronger and defeating stronger opponents. As the debate shifted to a wholesome side, everyone enjoyed their stay at Kaji's side.

The chapter ended with a focus on Furin students training inside a gojo as Kaji challenged Sakura to a duel.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 171? (Speculative)

Kaji as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 171 title is yet to be revealed. As hinted by the climax of the previous chapter, the next chapter might commence with a showdown between Kaji and Sakura inside the dojo before the Furin High students.

Moreover, as given from the series' ongoing theme, Wind Breaker chapter 171 might still not kickstart the next arc through some events. It seems that the author might be looking for a perfect cooldown arc before starting the 'possible' final arc.

