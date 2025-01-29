  • home icon
  Wind Breaker chapter 170: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 170: Release date and time, countdown, and more

By Umer
Modified Jan 29, 2025 17:30 GMT
Wind Breaker chapter 170: Release date and time, countdown, and more (Image via CloverWorks)
Wind Breaker chapter 170: Release date and time, countdown, and more (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 170 will be released on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 12 a.m. JST. As the release date suggests, the manga series will take a one-week break. However, the reason behind this break has yet to be revealed. Like the previous chapters, chapter 169 will be available on Kodansha's website, K Manga.

The previous installment saw Sakura and his friends visit a nearby beach to relax after their hellish battle with Noroshi. While Sakura and Sugishita had their race, Suo and Kiryu distributed drinks and snacks amongst the Furin students.

Wind Breaker chapter 170 release date and time

Haruka Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)
Haruka Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 170 is set to be released on February 12, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time. The release date and time of the upcoming chapter will vary according to different time zones:

also-read-trending Trending
Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7 amTuesdayFebruary 11, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time10 amTuesdayFebruary 11, 2025
British Summer Time3 pmTuesdayFebruary 11, 2025
Central European Summer Time4 pmTuesdayFebruary 11, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayFebruary 11, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdayFebruary 11, 2025
Japan Standard Time12 amWednesdayFebruary 12, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayFebruary 12, 2025

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 170?

Umemiya as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)
Umemiya as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Kodansha's K manga website is the only official source to read Wind Breaker chapter 170 in English. The service is only available in the United States, so fans may access it via its mobile application and website.

The official K manga website also offers the chapters for free, with weekly updates every Monday. However, the free chapters are not caught up with the current chapters.

Wind Breaker chapter 169 recap

Sakura and Umemiya as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)
Sakura and Umemiya as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 169, titled Summer Break, commenced with Sakura and his entire class from Furin High arriving at a nearby beach. Since their battle with Noroshi, this was the first time the students took a day off. As expected, Nirei was over the moon over this and asked Sakura about his feelings. However, Sakura was flustered due to his previous visit to the beach.

Surprisingly, Sugishita also accompanied the class to the beach, which no one expected (as Umemiya wasn't arriving with them). While everyone was getting ready to dive into the water, Suo and Kiryu went back and avoided getting their clothes wet. They then started chilling everyone's drinks and arranging snacks.

Sugishita thanking Suo (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)
Sugishita thanking Suo (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

When Sugishita received snacks from Suo, he wanted to thank him (due to his pledge to change himself). However, he couldn't say much. As he was about to leave, Suo teased the topic of Sugishita's conversation with Nirei. This made Sugishita flustered and wanted to attack Nirei, but Suo changed the topic and stated that he always wanted to have deep talks with Sugishita.

On the other hand, Sugishita challenged Sakura to a race. Looking at them, everyone started racing each other. At the end of the day, when everyone was getting ready to leave, Sakura got sentimental. He thought about how much he had changed since joining Furin, and how he was no longer alone.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 170? (Speculative)

Furin boys enjoying their time at the beach (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)
Furin boys enjoying their time at the beach (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 170 title is yet to be revealed. Given the celebratory vibe of the series, Nii Satoru's manga might enter a new arc in the upcoming chapter (as it has been a long time since the Furin Boys have been celebrating their win against Noroshi).

However, there is no telling if a new arc will start in the next chapter or upcoming ones. As the manga series is on a break next week (even though it just returned from one), there are chances that the next chapter might kickstart a new arc.

