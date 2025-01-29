Wind Breaker chapter 170: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 170 will be released on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 12 a.m. JST. As the release date suggests, the manga series will take a one-week break. However, the reason behind this break has yet to be revealed. Like the previous chapters, chapter 169 will be available on Kodansha's website, K Manga.

The previous installment saw Sakura and his friends visit a nearby beach to relax after their hellish battle with Noroshi. While Sakura and Sugishita had their race, Suo and Kiryu distributed drinks and snacks amongst the Furin students.

Wind Breaker chapter 170 release date and time

Haruka Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 170 is set to be released on February 12, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time. The release date and time of the upcoming chapter will vary according to different time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Tuesday February 11, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10 am Tuesday February 11, 2025 British Summer Time 3 pm Tuesday February 11, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday February 11, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday February 11, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday February 11, 2025 Japan Standard Time 12 am Wednesday February 12, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday February 12, 2025

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 170?

Umemiya as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Kodansha's K manga website is the only official source to read Wind Breaker chapter 170 in English. The service is only available in the United States, so fans may access it via its mobile application and website.

The official K manga website also offers the chapters for free, with weekly updates every Monday. However, the free chapters are not caught up with the current chapters.

Wind Breaker chapter 169 recap

Sakura and Umemiya as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 169, titled Summer Break, commenced with Sakura and his entire class from Furin High arriving at a nearby beach. Since their battle with Noroshi, this was the first time the students took a day off. As expected, Nirei was over the moon over this and asked Sakura about his feelings. However, Sakura was flustered due to his previous visit to the beach.

Surprisingly, Sugishita also accompanied the class to the beach, which no one expected (as Umemiya wasn't arriving with them). While everyone was getting ready to dive into the water, Suo and Kiryu went back and avoided getting their clothes wet. They then started chilling everyone's drinks and arranging snacks.

Sugishita thanking Suo (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

When Sugishita received snacks from Suo, he wanted to thank him (due to his pledge to change himself). However, he couldn't say much. As he was about to leave, Suo teased the topic of Sugishita's conversation with Nirei. This made Sugishita flustered and wanted to attack Nirei, but Suo changed the topic and stated that he always wanted to have deep talks with Sugishita.

On the other hand, Sugishita challenged Sakura to a race. Looking at them, everyone started racing each other. At the end of the day, when everyone was getting ready to leave, Sakura got sentimental. He thought about how much he had changed since joining Furin, and how he was no longer alone.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 170? (Speculative)

Furin boys enjoying their time at the beach (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 170 title is yet to be revealed. Given the celebratory vibe of the series, Nii Satoru's manga might enter a new arc in the upcoming chapter (as it has been a long time since the Furin Boys have been celebrating their win against Noroshi).

However, there is no telling if a new arc will start in the next chapter or upcoming ones. As the manga series is on a break next week (even though it just returned from one), there are chances that the next chapter might kickstart a new arc.

