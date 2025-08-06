Wind Breaker chapter 189: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 189 is scheduled to be released for the fans on Wednesday, August 19, 2025, at 12 am JST. The chapter will be available to read globally on K Manga, while Japanese fans can read it online through Magapoke.The previous chapter depicts the students returning from their summer break and telling each other stories of their vacations. Sakura shares that he visited Umemiya’s orphanage, surprising everyone else. Umemiya then calls all the students for a meeting on the rooftop, which reminded Sakura of his promise to Kotoha. With the help of Nirei and Anzai, Sakura was able to meet new friends.Wind Breaker chapter 189 release date and timeWind Breaker chapter 189 is expected to focus on Momijikawa (Image via Kodansha)Due to a break next week, Wind Breaker chapter 189 will be dropped on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 12 am, and in Japanese Standard Time. Just like the other recent releases, the next chapter will be issued as a simul-release, and thus will be available worldwide on the same day.However, considering the difference in the time zones, Wind Breaker chapter 189 will be available earlier on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, for most countries. Here is the detailed release date and time of the chapter according to different time zones:Time ZoneDateTimePacific Standard TimeAugust 19, 202508:00 AMEastern Standard TimeAugust 19, 202511:00 AMBritish Summer TimeAugust 19, 202504:00 PMCentral European Summer TimeAugust 19, 202505:00 PMIndian Standard TimeAugust 19, 202508:30 PMPhilippine Standard Time August 19, 2025 11:00 PM Japanese Standard Time August 20, 2025 12:00 AM Australia Central Time August 20, 2025 12:30 AM Countdown until Wind Breaker chapter 189 releaseWhere to read Wind Breaker chapter 189?Wind Breaker chapter 189 will be available to read digitally on the official smartphone app of Kodansha, named K Manga. The manga reading app is available to download for free on both iOS and Android. However, readers will have to make simple translations to earn points. These points could be exchanged to earn access to a chapter.For the Japanese readers, the chapter will be available to read on Magapoke. There is no other source to read the individual chapter officially until the publisher releases the compilation volume.Wind Breaker chapter 188 recapSakura as seen in anime(Image via CloverWorks)Wind Breaker chapter 188 starts with the students going back to school after summer break. The students reappear in class, sharing experiences of their holidays. Anzai says that he assisted on his grandfather's farm, which made him tan.Kiryu speaks about how everybody appears different, and Taiga shows pride in his toned body. When Kiryu inquires about his break from Sakura, Sakura states that he went to Umemiya's orphanage. This was a shock for Nirei and Sugishita, the latter adding a trip to Umemiya's garden.Umemiya subsequently announces over the school speakers a rooftop meeting. Sakura becomes nervous, recalling his promise to Kotoha that he would make new friends.Kiryu as seen anime (Image via CloverWorks)At the rooftop, not knowing how to proceed, Sakura leans on Nirei and Kiryu. Nirei enthusiastically promises assistance, asserting he knows everyone and will introduce him around. Kiryu recommends calling in someone from junior high, and thus, they turn to Anzai for assistance.Anzai meets Sakura with Motoki Azusawa, the first-year captain of Team Jikoku. Serious at first, Motoki greets Sakura warmly and compliments his battle against Chika Takiishi. He reveals a number of vice-captains, surprising the group with the sheer number of them. Kiyomasa Kunugi, the first-year captain of Team Komoku, soon makes an appearance as well.Just when everything is going alright, the situation becomes intense. Momijikawa shows up. He looks at Sakura with a furious face, concluding the chapter on a cliffhanger.What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 189? (speculative)Umemiya as seen in anime (Image via CloverWorks)Since the previous chapter ended on a cliffhanger, introducing Momijikawa, the upcoming Wind Breaker chapter 189 will most likely pick up from there. Looking at the face when Momijikawa arrived in the scene, with everyone feeling tense, it will be very interesting to see what actually happened with him in the past.This also suggests the next chapter, featuring a flashback, explaining the past of Momijikawa.Related links:Wind Breaker chapter 188 highlightsWind Breaker chapter 187 highlightsWind Breaker chapter 186 highlights