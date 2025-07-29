Wind Breaker chapter 187: Sakura bonds deeper with Kotoha and Umemiya as the return of a first-year is teased

Wind Breaker chapter 187 was expected to feature Kotoha’s thoughts on Sakura being parallel to Umemiya in supporting others. Officially released on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the chapter indeed followed the same.The chapter adds depth to the emotional connection between Sakura, Kotoha, and Umemiya. Set after Natsuki's welcome party, it balances comedic moments at the orphanage with the characters reflecting serious emotions, including trust and emotional maturity.Through this arc, Kotoha reflected on her past and how much Sakura and Kotoha have adapted and changed since arriving in town. Wind Breaker chapter 187 shows Kotoha and Umemiya express their gratitude to SakuraWind Breaker chapter 187 begins at the orphanage, where Natsuki's welcome party has just ended. Sakura, Kotoha, and Umemiya are about to head back to their respective places. However, the children at the orphanage are determined in their resolve and surround Sakura, tugging at his clothes and asking him several times to stay a little longer and play with them. Their love for Sakura is evident, and they are not willing to part with him just yet.Sensei intervenes, somehow managing to collect the children to allow Sakura to exit. Upon leaving, Kotoha states with a smile that the children particularly enjoy Sakura's presence. Before they part, Natsuki asks Sakura, in a shy and hesitant way, if he can return soon and have another meal with her. While her invitation was shy and tiny, it was sincere, and Sakura gave her a gentle nod.Kotoha thanks Sakura for supporting Natsuki in Wind Breaker chapter 187 (Image via CloverWorks)As the three of them head back into town, Kotoha mentions to Sakura and Umemiya that she didn't realize Natsuki could be so friendly and welcoming. Umemiya replies that a part of her reminds him a great deal of Kotoha herself. Kotoha smiles, realizing that it reveals how much you need someone you can rely on—someone who can make you feel supported. She continues that at the time she first arrived in the town, Umemiya had been that individual to her.Umemiya gets emotional and attempts to hug Kotoha. However, she pushes him away in embarrassment. Observing their exchange, Sakura teases her by asking whether she still hates Umemiya. He indicates how she's always cold to him. Kotoha lets out a sigh and explains that it's just awkward with him sometimes. She further says that anyone would feel annoyed if someone kept pushing into their own space, but it's not that she dislikes him.Umemiya mentions that Sakura was the real MVP in Wind Breaker chapter 187 (Image via CloverWorks)At this point, Sakura recalls when Kotoha had said to him that he had made the right decision in arriving at Furin. Now, as he hears her talking so, he understands that Kotoha too must have faced her own problems. And since both of them had decided on Furin, perhaps both of them were indeed lucky.Kotoha then stops and notices that Sakura has addressed her by name for the very first time. The mood becomes even warmer, and the scene cuts to Kotoha's café, where she, Sakura, and Umemiya are washing the dishes.As they work, Umemiya informs Sakura that he was the actual MVP today, the one who got people where they needed to go, and thanks him genuinely. Kotoha chimes in, remembering Sakura's initial day in town. She says that at that time, every word he spoke was like a rejection to the people around him.Kotoha asks Sakura to expand his friend circle in Wind Breaker chapter 187 (Image via CloverWorks)She expresses that she was really worried and felt that he was unsure about many things and still had so much to carry. Even after that, he found the courage to be open and deal with it. He is now such an integral part of the town. Kotoha tells Sakura that she values him in this way and is grateful.She goes on to say that it brings her joy that someone such as Sakura is the one Natsuki can rely on, someone who comforts her. Sakura is taken aback by all these spontaneous reactions and asks why they're both being so honest all of a sudden. Kotoha takes advantage of the opportunity to apologize for what she said before, that he will never be on top of the Furin; she admits she was wrong.Wind Breaker chapter 187 closing scene shows Umemiya teasing the arrival of a new characterUmemiya teases the arrival of a new character in Wind Breaker chapter 187 (Image via CloverWorks)Kotoha then questions Sakura whether he is friends with everyone at Furin. She says that to be at the top of Furin, one must be recognized as a leader by everyone. Sakura states that he knows the second and third years, as well as his whole class. Kotoha then questions whether he has met any of the other first-year students outside of his grade. Umemiya goes on to say that Sakura is really popular; he's frequently mentioned in class by other first-years as well.Kotoha, inspired by this, encourages him to try to make friends with all of the first-year students at Furin. Just as Kotoha is saying this, Umemiya casually drops some shocking news: that Momijikawa is back. Kotoha is visibly shocked and asks him if this means "the" Momijikawa. This only confuses Sakura more, who wonders who Momijikawa is.