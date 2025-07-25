Wind Breaker chapter 187: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 187 will be out on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 12 am JST. Global fans can read it officially on K Manga, the official app from the publisher, Kodansha. While the Japanese fans can read it in the raw format on Magapoke.The previous chapter brings one of the series' most emotionally brutal scenes, focusing on Kotoha's breakdown and Umemiya's constant encouragement. As Kotoha unleashes her anger and trauma, Umemiya catches her at her worst and reminds her that she does not need to forgive those who hurt her—only herself. His words eventually let her cry openly. In the current timeline, she admits how moving to Furin transformed her. It's a still, potent chapter on guilt-free healing.Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from the Wind Breaker manga.Wind Breaker chapter 187 release date and timeKotoha as seen in anime (Image via CloverWorks)Wind Breaker chapter 187 will be released on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 12 am JST. For most countries, the chapter will be released on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, due to the difference in time zones.Here is the detailed release date and time according to the different time zones:Time ZoneDateTimePacific Standard TimeJuly 29, 202508:00 AMEastern Standard TimeJuly 29, 202511:00 AMBritish Summer TimeJuly 29, 202504:00 PMCentral European Summer TimeJuly 29, 202505:00 PMIndian Standard TimeJuly 29, 202508:30 PMPhilippine Standard TimeJuly 29, 202511:00 PMJapanese Standard TimeJuly 30, 202512:00 AMAustralia Central TimeJuly 30, 202512:30 AMWind Breaker chapter 187 countdownWhere to read Wind Breaker chapter 187?Fan can read the upcoming Wind Breaker chapter 187 on K Manga. It is an official manga reading app from Kodansha, the publisher of the series. The app works on a paid basis, which means that users must have to make some microtransactions to earn points, which they can exchange to get access to a chapter. The raw format of the chapter will be available on Magapoke for the Japanese readers.As of now, there is no other option available to read Wind Breaker chapter 187 officially until Kodansha releases the compilation volume.Wind Breaker chapter 186 recapKotoha as seen in manga (Image via Kodansha)Wind Breaker episode 186 starts immediately where the previous episode left off and once again dives right into the emotionally intense scene between Kotoha and Umemiya. Kotoha lashes out at Umemiya for being nice to her because he resembles people from her past who also pretended to be nice and kind but were ultimately hurtful. Kotoha, overwhelmed, starts hitting her head and questioning why she is always so angry. Umemiya gently holds her hands and calms her down.He explains to her that it's tiresome to continually deny her feelings. Denying pain just makes it stronger, and one day it overcomes you. He takes her hand, Umemiya urging her to cry, to scream—whatever she requires and vowing to stay with her, no matter what.Wind Breaker manga is expected to shift its focus back to Sakura (Image via CloverWorks)Kotoha finally collapses and lets out the source of her pain: her mother never gave her a priority, and adults who showed concern only deceived her. She said she tried to forgive them but couldn't.He says the people who gave her pain don't deserve to be forgiven. What she has to do is forgive herself. When she asks if that is all right, Umemiya grants her permission, and she cries all the more.In the present, Kotoha smiles at last, with peace in her heart, and wonders how right it was that she and Sakura chose Furin.What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 187? (speculative)The previous chapter concluded the flashback of Kotoha's struggle and how Umemiya saved her. Wind Breaker chapter 187 is expected to shift its focus back to the present time on Sakura and how Kotoha thinks that he is parallel to Umemiya.It will be interesting to see how Nii Sensei proceeds with the previous emotionally rich chapter.Related links:Wind Breaker chapter 186 highlightsWind Breaker chapter 185 highlightsWind Breaker chapter 184 highlightsWind Breaker chapter 183 highlights