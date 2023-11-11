Yu Yu Hakusho live-action trailer does what Cowboy Bebop failed to do

The Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series, produced by Netflix, uploaded a trailer a few hours ago, leaving the fanbase incredibly excited - a reaction that isn’t particularly common for live-action adaptations of anime titles. The likes of Cowboy Bebop is a perfect example of how a cult-classic with incredible potential was botched in a rather emphatic manner, leading to the cancellation of the live action adaptation after just two episodes.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case with the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action for now. The trailer was interesting and flaunted good use of CGI. Based on the reactions to the same, it seems like the Yu Yu Hakusho live action trailer has managed to do something that Cowboy Bebop couldn't - pique audience interest.

Taking a closer look at the Yu Yu Hakusho live action trailer

The trailer starts with a shot of the main character Yusuke Urameshi’s death. His spirit is outside the body and witnesses emergency medical officials attempting to resuscitate him. He realizes that he’s dead, and he boards a ferry that takes him to the Spirit World. The trailer then introduces Koenma, the ruler of the Spirit World.

Koenma decides to revive Yusuke Urameshi and send him back to the Human World. In exchange for this favor, Yusuke would have to be a Spirit Detective. Following this, we see Yusuke encounter an anomalous entity that tries to fight. Deuteragonists, Hiei and Youko Kurama make a brief appearance as well.

The prime antagonist, Toguro, was also introduced and he was seen fighting Yusuke, Hiei, and Youko. Towards the end of the trailer, viewers got to witness Yusuke perform one of the most iconic moves in the anime series - the Spirit Gun.

Expand Tweet

Fans react to the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action trailer

It’s safe to say that the entire anime and manga community is cautiously optimistic. They’re quite happy with how the trailer turned out to be, but they still haven’t forgotten the track record that most live-action adaptation of anime series have. However, the trailer featured good CGI, well-choreographed action sequences and much more and fans seem to be quite hopeful based on what was shown in the trailer.

Fans look forward to watching the live-action series (Screengrab via X)

Another section of fans seemed to have had a mixed reaction with respect to a decision that Netflix has taken. Based on what was shown in the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action trailer, it seems like the show will either have an original storyline or miss the first few arcs of the anime and manga series.

One half of the fanbase is excited despite this decision, while the other section doesn't seem all that happy about it.

Fans show mixed reaction towards Netflix skipping the initial arcs of the animanga series (Screengrab via X)

That being said, the reception for the live-action adaptation is largely positive at the moment.

Yu Yu Hakusho live-action adaptation release details

The live-action series will be making its debut on December 14, 2023. Since this is a Netflix production, fans can watch it only on the aforementioned streaming platform. Furthermore, if fans wish to view the series, they will have to do so by availing Netflix’s paid services. Only then will they be able to access the streaming platform’s catalog.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.