Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 24: Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Yumeochi Dreaming Chapter 24 will be released on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 12 am JST. The manga has returned with chapter 24, titled, What will we do during summer vacation?, after a one-week break since the last issue.

The chapter allowed readers to see Chono and the others enjoy their summer vacations at last. In addition, the chapter revealed that Chono, Asakura, and others chose to attend the summer study camp. Not only that, but readers got to see Asakura questioning why she couldn't do something on her own and when she could do it.

With that, the chapter concluded, and fans are now eagerly awaiting chapter 24 of Yumeochi Dreaming.

Fans might watch Chono and his group going to the Summer Study Camp in Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 24

Release date and time, where to read

Ryoma Kitada's Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 24 will be published for reading on Sunday, August 6, 2023, all over the world. However, due to time zone differences, publication dates and times might change.

Readers from all over the world can access Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 24 on the Manga Plus website and the Shueisha mobile app. Moreover, no membership packs or offers are required in order to read Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 24 since the manga is free.

The following dates and times mark the release of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 24:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 8am, Saturday, August 5, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 11am, Saturday, August 5, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 4pm, Saturday, August 5, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5pm, Saturday, August 5, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30pm, Saturday, August 5, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9pm, Saturday, August 5, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12am, Sunday, August 6, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30am, Sunday, Agust 6, 2023

A quick recap of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 23

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 24 release date (Image via Ryouma Kitada/Shueisha)

The last chapter began with Chono's teacher announcing the summer vacation. Everyone appeared at ease as she announced the summer break. Following this, Asakura inquired as to what they planned to do during their summer vacation, to which Chono replied that they would be studying. As soon as Tateha, Saki, and Asakura heard this, they were shocked.

However, Chono then reminded them that they still had only half a year to study if they wanted to get into a college. As Saki and Tateha concurred, Asakura suggested they sign up for the yearly summer study camp hosted by school clubs. Chono agreed with the idea and recalled their failed first-year summer study trip.

Following this, all four of them were seen discussing their options for where to go on the trip. Chono eventually decided to leave the conversation for a later time and started studying. As they returned to their house after that, Asakura was seen in her room, contemplating the fact that she still had to study over the summer.

Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 24 release date (Image via Ryouma Kitada/Shueisha)

As she was reflecting, she thought that since she was a college student, she didn't have to worry about studying and could instead spend time alone indulging in delectable meals. However, as she was thinking this, she wondered if she could do whatever she wanted to do alone, and why she couldn't despite wanting to. Asakura then appeared to be getting ready to take a bath, but not before she first checked her weight.

However, when she checked it, she was surprised, and her mother commented that she was slacking these days. Following this, Asakura ran and wondered why she had to do all of these things in her dream as well.

What to expect from Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 24?

In Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 24, fans can anticipate watching Chono and others going to the summer study camp. In addition, fans can expect to see more story development in this chapter.

