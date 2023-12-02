"I am confident and fully prepared for Paralympics" - Teenage para archer Sheetal Devi targets medal at Paris Paralympics 2024

Following a tremendous run in 2023, India's paralympic prodigious archer Sheetal Devi is aiming to finish on the podium at the Paris Paralympics next year. Born without arms because of Phocomelia, a disorder where the limbs are absent, Sheetal has an inspiring journey to tell.

The world took note of her grit and determination during the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games in October, held in Hangzhou, China. The 16-year-old bagged two golds (Women's Compound and Mixed Team Compound) and one silver (Women's Doubles Compound) at the continental event for para-athletes.

On November 28, 2023, Sheetal Devi became the World No.1 in the women's compound archery open category in the World Archery rankings. She and her mixed team partner Rakesh Kumar have earned a spot in the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Speaking at the launch of a book event about her inspirational journey in Delhi, Sheetal Devi said (via News Drum):

"I felt really good that I became World No.1. My sir told me to give my best and I just tried to give my best. I will work hard for Paralympics and hope to win a medal for the country. I am confident and fully prepared for Paralympics.”

"Always wanted to become a teacher" - Sheetal Devi

Sheetal Devi aspired to become a teacher during her childhood but sports was destined for her to bask in the glory. Thanks to the support received from Preethi Rai, the founder of Being You, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, the girl from Kishtwar went on to become the world's first female armless archer and also win multiple medals.

It was Preethi who showed Sheetal videos of American para archer Matthew Stutzman, who also participated without arms and won a silver medal at the 2012 London Paralympics.

"I always wanted to become a teacher but sports happened by chance and I am not thinking about being a teacher anymore. What I am thinking right now is to win many more medals for the country," Sheetal said (via News Drum).

"Whatever I am today is because of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex in Katra and its coaches Abhilasha Chaudhary and Kuldeep Wadhwan."