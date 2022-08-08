Create
Notifications

2022 World Athletics U20 Championships final medal table revealed

The 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships have ended (Image via Word Athletics)
The 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships have ended (Image via Word Athletics)
Sourav Chakraborty
Sourav Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Aug 08, 2022 10:23 AM IST

The 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships, also known as the World Junior Championships, concluded on Saturday. Held at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero in Cali, Colombia, from August 1 to August 6, this year's competition brought plenty of drama, opportunities, and exciting matchups.

All the countries around the world were holding their breaths, seeing the new generation of athletes take the stage and win laurels.

After the six-day event, the United States of America finished with the highest tally, winning seven golds, four silvers, and four bronze. Their total count stands at 15 medals. Only three other countries have managed to win medals in double-digit.

Relay supremacy 💪Team USA 🇺🇸 dominates both 4x400m relay and go double gold!#WorldAthleticsU20 https://t.co/WbHpTDfkpx

Apart from the USA, Kenya, Jamaica, and Ethiopia had excellent stints in the competition. Read on for a detailed list of wins in the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships.

2022 World Athletics U20 Championships medal table: Who won how many?

World U20 champion ✔️Championship record ✔️Birke Haylom 🇪🇹 runs 4:04.27 to strike 1500m gold in style 💪#WorldAthleticsU20 https://t.co/8PJmVZ6L3x

In a big competition such as this one, it is always tricky to track how each county performed. Hence, here is a complete breakdown of The 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships medal table.

Medal Table
RANKCOUNTRY TOTAL
1United States74415
2Jamaica67316
3Ethiopia65112
4Kenya33410
5South Africa2125
6Turkey2114
7France2103
8Germany1438
9Sweden1214
10Finland1203
11Japan1124
11Netherlands1124
13Botswana1102
13Bulgaria1102
13Greece1102
13Mexico1102
17Great Britain & N.I.1023
18Bahamas1012
18Estonia1012
18Italy1012
18Serbia1012
18Ukraine1012
23Israel1001
23Uzbekistan1001
25Colombia0213
25India0213
27Algeria0202
28Eritrea0112
29Cuba0101
29Slovenia0101
29Switzerland0101
32Australia0022
32Poland0022
34Brazil0011
34Bahrain0011
34Canada0011
34Cyprus0011
34Hungary0011
34Morocco0011
34Uganda0011
34Uruguay0011

The medal table shows which countries performed the best in the competition. Conversely, the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships will indicate how well the future looks for each country.

The United States of America has always been a great team in the Olympics, and it looks like the future of the country's athletics is in good hands.

India performed sufficiently in the competition. On August 5, Rupal Choudhary won a bronze in women's 400m at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships. It is a historical achievement as she became the first Indian athlete to win two medals at the world championships.

Speaking about her dream of being an athlete, Rupal said:

"I always wanted to be an athlete and shared my ambition with my father Omvir Singh in 2016. He promised to take me to Kailash Prakash Stadium in Meerut after I passed my class IX final examination. However, the venue is around 18km from my village Shahpur Jainpur. Being a small-time farmer, he found it difficult to keep his words. But I sat on a hunger strike for three days, after which my mother Mamta chided him, which forced him to take me to the stadium."

India won a total of three medals in the competition. This latest edition of the competition brings India's tally up to nine medals in the competition's history.

JAMAICA TO THE WORLD 🌎Kerrica Hill 🇯🇲 breaks the championship 100m hurdles record in 12.77 and leads a Jamaican 1-2!#WorldAthleticsU20 https://t.co/roBrTwVyGQ
Also Read Story Continues below

In the championship, 41 countries won at least a single medal. Twenty-four countries have clinched a gold medal. This year's competition was even narrower, and all the countries gave a good fight.

The United States of America is also the most successful team in the history of the competition, with 115 gold medals and 263 medals in total. Only Kenya comes close with 212 medals.

The next edition of the World Athletics U20 Championships will take place in 2024 in Lima, Peru.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

Comments

Fetching more content...