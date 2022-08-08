2022 World Athletics U20 Championships final medal table revealed

The 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships, also known as the World Junior Championships, concluded on Saturday. Held at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero in Cali, Colombia, from August 1 to August 6, this year's competition brought plenty of drama, opportunities, and exciting matchups.

All the countries around the world were holding their breaths, seeing the new generation of athletes take the stage and win laurels.

After the six-day event, the United States of America finished with the highest tally, winning seven golds, four silvers, and four bronze. Their total count stands at 15 medals. Only three other countries have managed to win medals in double-digit.

World Athletics @WorldAthletics



Team USA dominates both 4x400m relay and go double gold!



#WorldAthleticsU20 Relay supremacyTeam USAdominates both 4x400m relay and go double gold! Relay supremacy 💪Team USA 🇺🇸 dominates both 4x400m relay and go double gold!#WorldAthleticsU20 https://t.co/WbHpTDfkpx

Apart from the USA, Kenya, Jamaica, and Ethiopia had excellent stints in the competition. Read on for a detailed list of wins in the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships.

2022 World Athletics U20 Championships medal table: Who won how many?

World Athletics @WorldAthletics

Championship record



Birke Haylom runs 4:04.27 to strike 1500m gold in style



#WorldAthleticsU20 World U20 championChampionship recordBirke Haylomruns 4:04.27 to strike 1500m gold in style World U20 champion ✔️Championship record ✔️Birke Haylom 🇪🇹 runs 4:04.27 to strike 1500m gold in style 💪#WorldAthleticsU20 https://t.co/8PJmVZ6L3x

In a big competition such as this one, it is always tricky to track how each county performed. Hence, here is a complete breakdown of The 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships medal table.

Medal Table RANK COUNTRY TOTAL 1 United States 7 4 4 15 2 Jamaica 6 7 3 16 3 Ethiopia 6 5 1 12 4 Kenya 3 3 4 10 5 South Africa 2 1 2 5 6 Turkey 2 1 1 4 7 France 2 1 0 3 8 Germany 1 4 3 8 9 Sweden 1 2 1 4 10 Finland 1 2 0 3 11 Japan 1 1 2 4 11 Netherlands 1 1 2 4 13 Botswana 1 1 0 2 13 Bulgaria 1 1 0 2 13 Greece 1 1 0 2 13 Mexico 1 1 0 2 17 Great Britain & N.I. 1 0 2 3 18 Bahamas 1 0 1 2 18 Estonia 1 0 1 2 18 Italy 1 0 1 2 18 Serbia 1 0 1 2 18 Ukraine 1 0 1 2 23 Israel 1 0 0 1 23 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1 25 Colombia 0 2 1 3 25 India 0 2 1 3 27 Algeria 0 2 0 2 28 Eritrea 0 1 1 2 29 Cuba 0 1 0 1 29 Slovenia 0 1 0 1 29 Switzerland 0 1 0 1 32 Australia 0 0 2 2 32 Poland 0 0 2 2 34 Brazil 0 0 1 1 34 Bahrain 0 0 1 1 34 Canada 0 0 1 1 34 Cyprus 0 0 1 1 34 Hungary 0 0 1 1 34 Morocco 0 0 1 1 34 Uganda 0 0 1 1 34 Uruguay 0 0 1 1

The medal table shows which countries performed the best in the competition. Conversely, the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships will indicate how well the future looks for each country.

The United States of America has always been a great team in the Olympics, and it looks like the future of the country's athletics is in good hands.

India performed sufficiently in the competition. On August 5, Rupal Choudhary won a bronze in women's 400m at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships. It is a historical achievement as she became the first Indian athlete to win two medals at the world championships.

Speaking about her dream of being an athlete, Rupal said:

"I always wanted to be an athlete and shared my ambition with my father Omvir Singh in 2016. He promised to take me to Kailash Prakash Stadium in Meerut after I passed my class IX final examination. However, the venue is around 18km from my village Shahpur Jainpur. Being a small-time farmer, he found it difficult to keep his words. But I sat on a hunger strike for three days, after which my mother Mamta chided him, which forced him to take me to the stadium."

India won a total of three medals in the competition. This latest edition of the competition brings India's tally up to nine medals in the competition's history.

World Athletics @WorldAthletics



Kerrica Hill breaks the championship 100m hurdles record in 12.77 and leads a Jamaican 1-2!



#WorldAthleticsU20 JAMAICA TO THE WORLDKerrica Hillbreaks the championship 100m hurdles record in 12.77 and leads a Jamaican 1-2! JAMAICA TO THE WORLD 🌎Kerrica Hill 🇯🇲 breaks the championship 100m hurdles record in 12.77 and leads a Jamaican 1-2!#WorldAthleticsU20 https://t.co/roBrTwVyGQ

In the championship, 41 countries won at least a single medal. Twenty-four countries have clinched a gold medal. This year's competition was even narrower, and all the countries gave a good fight.

The United States of America is also the most successful team in the history of the competition, with 115 gold medals and 263 medals in total. Only Kenya comes close with 212 medals.

The next edition of the World Athletics U20 Championships will take place in 2024 in Lima, Peru.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer