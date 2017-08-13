5 incredible records held by Usain Bolt that will not be broken anytime soon

This is why Bolt is considered as the greatest sprinter of all-time.

@shraishth_jain by Shraishth Jain Top 5 / Top 10 13 Aug 2017, 05:16 IST

After a glittering career that saw him reach incredible heights, Usain Bolt has finally hung his boots after the 4x100m relay final at the IAAF World Championships 2017 in London. The race may not have ended in the way he or any of his fans would have wanted but it in no way, affects the great man's legacy and the mountain of records he has accumulated.

In this article, we take a look at his most incredible records, that will take a superhuman effort to beat, and that too over a sustained period of time. Here they are!

#1 9.58 seconds World Record (100m)

Bolt broke his mark in Berlin, 2009

We kick off the list with the most iconic of his achievements, the 9.58 seconds dash at the World Championships in 2009 in Berlin. He shaved off over a one-tenth of a second from his previous record of 9.69 seconds, set by him at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

No one, not even Bolt, has come close to the sub 9.6 mark and it will be a long, long time before it will be breached. At the 2017 Championships, Justin Gatlin took gold with a timing of 9.92 seconds, which was his season best and quite far off from the 9.58 mark.

