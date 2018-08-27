Asian Games 2018: India Schedule Today, Match List for August 27

Neeraj Chopra will be a hot favourite for the gold medal today

A successful outing for the Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2018 underway in the cities of Jakarta and Palembang as the athletes added seven medals across various sports on the eighth day of the quadrennial multi-sporting mega event.

This medal haul comprised of five silver medals and two bronze medals with three silvers in Athletics, two silvers in Equestrian and two bronze medals in Bridge taking India's overall tally to 36, as India occupies the ninth position on the medal tally.

As the curtains came down on the eighth day of the Asian Games, a plethora of athletes will gear up for the action in store on the Day 9.

Athletics events will see a lot of Indian competitors gunning to get qualified for the final rounds and some will be competing in gold medal events as well. The standout athlete being Commonwealth Games 2018 gold medal winning Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who will take to the field to add another gold to his kitty. The 20-year old from Panipat, Haryana is a top contender in the event and will hope to deliver for the nation today. The women's long jump final is also scheduled for today and will see the Indian duo of Neena Varakil and James Nayana in action. Two Indians have qualified for the Men's 400 metre hurdles final - Dharun Ayyasamy and Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan with Dharun Ayyasamy having the second fastest time in qualification and will hope to get a podium finish.

Star shuttlers Pusarla V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have assured at least bronze medals when they entered the semi-finals but will be hoping to make it a 1-2 for India in the final if they manage to win their matches today. In other racquet sports, the men and women will be in action in the squash team group stage as well.

Four pugilists are in action in the Men's Round of 16 clashes across different weight classes and the action begins from mid-afternoon till the evening.

Indian women's' hockey team will take on Thailand in their Pool B encounter and will hope to stay undefeated and on course for a spot in the final four which will guarantee them a podium finish.

Table tennis action is also in store for the day as Indian men and women will be competing in the preliminary as well as potentially, the quarterfinals if they manage to win their final group matches. Both the men and women are second in their respective pools and in prime position to enter the quarterfinals of the team competition.

Indian equestrian, karate, sepak takraw and canoe athletes will also be in action today and will hope to progress to the final stages in the competition.

Here is a look at the complete schedule for Monday, August 27:

ATHLETICS

(5:10pm) Women’s long jump final - Neena Varakil and Nayana James

(5:15pm) Men’s javelin throw final - Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh

(5:15pm) Women’s 400m hurdles final Jauna Murmu and Anu Raghvan

(5:30pm) Men’s High Jump - Chetan Balasubramanya

(5:45pm) Women’s 3000m Steeplechase final - Sudha Singh and Chinta

(6:00pm) Men’s 3000m Steeplechase final - Shankar Lal Swami

(6:35pm) Men’s 800m qualification - Jinson Johnson and Manjit Singh

BADMINTON

(10:30am) Women’s singles semi-final - Saina Nehwal v Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei

(10:30am) Women’s singles semi-final - PV Sindhu v Akane Yamaguchi of Japan

BOXING

(5:15pm) Men’s light fly 49kg Round of 16 - Amit v Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu of Mongolia

(6:15pm) Men’s Bantam 56kg Round of 16 - Mohammad Hussamuddin v Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu of Mongolia

(7:00pm) Men’s light welter 64kg Round of 16 - Dheeraj v Nurlan Kobashev of Kyrgyzstan

(3:00pm) Men’s middle 75kg Round of 16 - Vikas Krishan v Tanveer Ahmed of Pakistan

CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT

(8:30am) Canoe TBR 1000m men heats

Note: Finals will be played on the same day

EQUESTRIAN

(6:30am) Jumping individual 1st qualification - Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad, Chetan Reddy Nukala and Zahan Kevic Setalvad

(6:30am) Jumping team 1st qualification

HOCKEY

(12:30pm) Women’s tournament Pool B - India v Thailand

KARATE

(9:00am) Men’s 75kg 1/16 final - Sharath Kumar v Muil Kim of Republic of Korea

(12:42pm) Men’s 84kg quarterfinal - Vishal v TBD

SAILING

(10:40am) Mixed RS one race 9 and 10

SEPAKTAKRAW

(9:30am) Men’s regu preliminary - India v Nepal

SQUASH

(11:00am) Men’s team Pool B - India v Indonesia

(5:00pm) Men’s team Pool B - India v Singapore

(11:00am) Women’s team Pool B - India v Iran

TABLE TENNIS

(10:30am) Men’s team Group D - India v Macau

(2:30pm) Men’s team Group D - India v Vietnam

VOLLEYBALL

(11:00am) Women’s tournament preliminary - India v China

(All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST))