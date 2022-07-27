CWG 2022: Mohammed Anas Yahiya included in 4x400m relay team; Rajesh Ramesh injured

Mohammed Anas Yahiya has been included in India's 4x400m relay team for the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022). Anas replaces Rajesh Ramesh, who has sustained an injury, in India's relay team.

The inclusion was confirmed by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla in a media release.

The release stated:

“In the 4x400m men's relay team, we have replaced Rajesh Ramesh, who has a minor injury and could not perform as expected at the World Championships with Mohammed Anas."

Anas was part of the Indian 4x400m relay quartet that failed to qualify for the finals at the recent World Athletics Championships in Eugene. The 4x400m relay team finished 12th overall in the heats.

Read: India at CWG 2022: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022 (Updated)

Earlier, ending a month-long drama, the AFI included national high jump record holder Tejaswin Shankar in place of Arokia Rajiv.

In the women's 4x400m relay team, Dhanalakshmi Sekar failed a dope test and had to subsequently be removed from the Indian team. Adding further embarrassment, MV Jilna, who was named in place of Dhanalakshmi, also failed a dope test later.

Triple jumper Aishwarya Babu also failed a dope test and has been removed from the Indian squad.

Also read: Injuries and doping will hamper the Indian relay team’s prospects at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Indian athletics contingent for CWG 2022

The following athletes will be a part of the Indian athletics contingent at CWG 2022.

Men: Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase), Murali Sreeshankar, Mohammed Anas Yahiya (long jump), Praveen Chitravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul (all triple jump), DP Manu, Rohit Yadav (both javelin), Sandeep Kumar, Amit Kharti (race walking), Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Mohammed Anas Yahiya (4x400m relay), Tejasvin Shankar (high jump).

Women: Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Ancy Sojan (long jump), Manpreet Kaur (shotput), Navjeet Kaur Dhillon, Seema Punia (discus), Annu Rani, Shilpa Rani (javelin), Manju Bala, Sarita Singh (hammer throw), Bhawana Jat, Priyanka Goswami (race walking), Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda, NS Simi (4x100m relay).

Also read: "It is a great honour to be bestowed with the responsibility of leading the contingent" - PV Sindhu on being India's flagbearer at CWG 2022

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far