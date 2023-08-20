Team USA cruised to victory in the mixed 4x400m relay finals of the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The Team USA, which consisted of Justin Robinson, Rosey Effiong, Matthew Boling and Alexis Holmes, won the gold medal. The American Team will earn $180,000 after their world record winning run in Budapest.

For finishing in first place, the relay team will earn a prize money of $80,000 and another $100,000 for their world record time. It seems the world record is pending ratification. Team Great Britain, which finished in second place, will earn $40,000 and Team Czech Republic will earn $20,000.

In the finals of the mixed 4x400m relay, it looked like Femke Bol was about to guide the Netherlands to victory, but she was challenged by Team USA's Alexis Holmes in the final 50m. Bol stumbled and fell to the ground just before the finish line and the baton slipped off her hand leading to the finish line, resulting in Netherlands not finishing the race.

On the other hand, Team USA's Justin Robinson was the quickest in the first 400m with a time of 44.47. Alexis Holmes competed in the anchor leg of the mixed 4x400m relay, and she was also the quickest in the anchor leg. Overall, Team USA clocked a time of 3:08.80 to clinch the gold medal.

This time of 3:08.80 is a world record time and a championship record time. The previous world record time in the mixed 4x400m relay also belonged to USA, which they set in 2019. The American team consisting of Wilbert London, Allyson Felix, Courtney Okolo and Michael Cherry clocked a time of 3:09.34 at the 2019 World Athletics Championships.

Both Great Britain and Czech Republic clocked a national record time of 3:11.06 and 3:11.98 to finish in second and third place, respectively. The finals of the men's 4x400m relay and women's 4x400m relay will be held on the final day (August 27) of the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

The final results of the mixed 4x400m relay at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, as revealed on the official website of the World Athletics are attached below:

United States (Justin Robinson, Rosey Effiong, Matthew Boling, Alexis Holmes): 3:08.80 Great Britain & NI (Lewis Davey, Laviai Nielsen, Rio Mitcham, Yemi Mary John): 3:11.06 Czech Republic (Matej Krsek, Tereza Petrzilkova, Patrik Sorm, Lada Vondrova): 3:11.98 France (Gilles Biron, Louise Maraval, Teo Andant, Amandine Brossier): 3:12.99 Belgium (Robin Vanderbemden, Imke Vervaet, Jonathan Borlee, Camille Laus): 3:13.83 Ireland (Jack Raftery, Sophie Becker, Christopher O'Donnell, Sharlene Mawdsley): 3:14.13 Germany (Manuel Sanders, Alica Schmidt, Jean Paul Bredau, Elisa Lechleitner): 3:14.27 Poland (Igor Bogaczynski, Patrycja Wyciszkiewicz-Zawadzka, Karol Zalewski, Marika Popowicz-Drapala): 3:15.49