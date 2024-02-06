First glimpses of World Athletics Indoor Championships' medals 

With the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 just around the corner, the event's organizers, Glasgow, have unveiled the medals which have been designed especially for the tournament. The organizers had previously picked the medal design through a contest held last summer.

The event organizers had earlier asked artists from Scotland to share their creative designs as they wanted the artwork to be remembered and be a part of history. Graeme Clark from Edinburgh was chosen as the winner for his creation. His work was then turned into medals which will now be presented to the medalists of the prestigious event.

The organizers shared a glimpse of the medals to be awarded to the athletes competing at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 on their X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating:

“Gold for Glasgow! We’re delighted to be able to share a first look at the medals for #WICGlasgow24 🏅.”

The chair of Glasgow Life who was in charge of the design event, Bailie Annette Christie, spoke about how Graeme’s design was a standout, stating:

“While we had a tough decision to make, Graeme’s design stood out as the clear winner, and we are delighted to be able to create a medal that incorporates so much of Glasgow’s iconic skyline and has a distinctly Scottish feel.”

She shared her excitement for the event and added:

“Glasgow is proud to be hosting one of the biggest sports events in Scotland this year and I can’t wait to see the medals presented at the Championships next month.”

The championships are set to be staged at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow, United Kingdom, from March 1 to 3 and will feature over 700 athletes participating in 26 events. Approximately 108 medals will be awarded at the event, with up to six athletes receiving medals in the relay category.

Although the UK had previously hosted the competition twice in Birmingham in 2003 and 2018, the 19th edition of the World Athletics Indoor Championships will see Scotland host the event for the first time.

The United States is the most dominant nation at the World Athletics Indoor Championships

Sandi Morris from the USA won the Pole Vault Womens Final during the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2018. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images for IAAF)

The United States, with 113 gold, 82 silver, and 73 medals, is the most successful nation in the World Athletics Indoor Championships’ history. With 145 medals, Russia are second on the list.

African nation Ethiopia is third on the list, having won a total of 59 medals (31 gold, 13 silver, and 15 bronze). Great Britain and the Soviet Union (a former participant) round out the top five, with 87 and 53 overall medals, respectively.