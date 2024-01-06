Heptathlon world championship silver medalist Anna Hall reveals her goals for Paris 2024

American athlete Anna Hall recently shared her goal for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old won the silver in the heptathlon at the 2023 World Athletics Championships and a bronze in 2022.

Hall's goal for this year is to go a step further and win gold. She appeared in a fun interview with Team USA along with 800m runners Bryce Hoppel and Clayton Murphy. The track and field athletes were asked to share their 2024 Olympics goals.

In the X (formerly known as Twitter) video, Anna Hall said:

"My event is the heptathlon and my goal for 2024 is to give myself a shot at the gold medal."

Hall delivered a series of impeccable performances in 2023. The athlete first defended her US Champion title at the USATF Outdoor Championships by scoring an impressive 6677 points in the heptathlon event.

It gave the 22-year-old the opportunity to automatically advance to the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. She was at the top of her game on Day 1 of the tournament and emerged as the leader with 3,998 points. The athlete came second in the 100m hurdles, second in the 200, and third in the shot put and high jump event.

However, on Day 2, the American favorite saw a disappointing twist in the 800m race. She was held behind by the British athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who won the race, clocking a personal best of 2:05.63. As a result, Anna Hall had to settle for the silver medal.

Anna Hall added her name to the list of top 5 female heptathlon athletes of all time

Hall at Day 2 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

In May last year, Anna Hall stunned the world by competing in the 2023 Götzis Hypomeeting in Austria. She finished the heptathlon event with a stunning 6988-point victory and also scored a personal best of 2:02.97 in the 800m event.

Hall’s terrific run at the championship got her name placed in the fifth spot of the top 5 female heptathlon athletes of all time. Her 6,988 score places her at No. 2, behind world record holder Jackie Joyner-Kersee’s 7,291-point total.

Nevertheless, Joyner-Kersee was asked about Hall’s potential, she shared an encouraging perspective on the athlete. In a telephonic conversation with the Associated Press, the legendary athlete said:

"What I see are all the tools to rewrite the record books," Jackie Joyner-Kersee said.

She added:

"You're seeing greatness in motion without even knowing the greatness is before you, because of her natural ability. When you see Anna compete, she competes with joy."