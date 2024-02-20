“Hustler” - Kenny Bednarek reacts to girlfriend Sharmila Nicollet's latest golf pictures

Olympic medalist Kenny Bednarek recently responded to a recent post by his girlfriend Sharmila Nicollet in which she can be seen golfing.

Nicollet is a professional golfer from India who has had 11 professional wins during her career. She was recently seen playing golf in Florida in a polka-dot top and a white hat. She was also wearing Playboy branded socks and Sketchers shoes.

Nicollet shared photos of herself on the course on her Instagram account, captioning the post:

“Rollercoaster life but the drip remains the same.”

Kenny Bednarek commented on his girlfriend's post and praised Nicollet for her dedication and committment with his caption:

“Hustler”

Kenny Bednarek reaction image via Instagram comment

Nicollet replied to her partner's comment with a heart emoji.

Sharmila Nicollet's reaction Image via Instagram comment

This is not the first time Kenny Bednarek has shown admiration for his girlfriend, Nicollet. A few days ago, he had complimented pictures of Nicollet dressed in a Barbie-inspired outfit clicked at the Marriott's Grande Vista Golf Club.

In the Instagram post, the golfer can be seen wearing a pink dress paired with a pink cap, pink socks, and black shoes. One can also spot pink rubber bands used as part of her hairstyle. She captioned the post:

“Barbie made me to it.”

Bednarek showed his appreciation for the look and left multiple comments on the post. He wrote:

“Looking stunning 🤩😗”

He added:

“Ken & Barbie 🫠”

He also wrote:

“Look at them calves 👀❤️”

Sharmila Nicollet became a professional golfer in 2009 at the age of 18. She went on to become the youngest Indian to qualify for the Ladies European Tour (LET), and second from the nation to secure a full card on the tour.

Olympian Bednarek and professional golfer Nicollet have been in a relationship since 2020. They often express their love for one another on social media platforms. Bednarek had also visited India with Nicollet in 2022.

Kenny Bednarek shares his insights for junior athletes who want to become professional

Kenny Bednarek at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field . (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In a recent video on Instagram, Kenny Bednarek was seen sharing his tips for junior college (JUCO) sprinters who aim to achieve big in their careers to become a professional sprinter. He stated:

“You just gotta grind it out. I mean, just do everything your coaches say to do. You gotta make sure to be disciplined."

He added:

"That's the number one thing and if you're disciplined, and you study and do everything that you need to do on and off the track, I think you are capable of achieving all your goals.”

A full version of the video is set to be released on February 25, 2024, on YouTube, where Bednarek and Canadian sprinter Aaron Kingsley Brown will be discussing many on and off-the-field topics.