"I don’t think Lance Armstrong is somebody who should be really concerned"- Adam Rippon's take on Lance Armstrong's perspective on fairness in sports

Adam Rippon, retired Olympic figure skater and prominent advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, has strongly criticized Lance Armstrong's viewpoint regarding transgender athletes in sports.

Rippon firmly supports the belief that transgender athletes should have the right to compete in the gender category they identify with. He emphasized that their participation does not deprive cisgender women of opportunities.

Rippon argued that Armstrong, who faced the loss of his seven Tour de France titles due to doping, lacks the moral standing to weigh in on the issue of fair competition.

Mariah Bell waits with coaches Adam Rippon and Rafael Arutyunyan for her scores after skating in the Ladies Free Skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships

On the other hand, Lance Armstrong has expressed conflicted feelings on the issue of trans inclusion in sports, calling for more scientific data and dialogue.

In his conversation with Cinema Blend, Rippon firmly asserted that Armstrong lacks the credibility to pass judgment on fairness in sports, given his history. This discussion occurred after Rippon's recent victory in the inaugural Fox Television series 'Stars on Mars'.

"I don’t really think Lance Armstrong is somebody who should be really concerned about the fairness of competition."

Adam Rippon bluntly added to his criticism of Armstrong and called him a "cheat."

"We’re trying to navigate that conversation without trying to [address] this big elephant in the room and be like, ‘You’re a cheater. Like, what are you concerned about?’"

Adam Rippon wins 'Stars on Mars', the first reality show virtually set on the red planet

Adam Rippon has emerged as the shining star of the galaxy, securing victory in the inaugural season of 'Stars on Mars', a reality show replicating life on the red planet.

Rippon triumphed over a field of 12 other celebrities, including notable figures like Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, and cyclist Lance Armstrong. The competition rigorously tested participants' physical and mental capabilities, teamwork, and social skills.

Rippon captivated both viewers and fellow contestants with his humor, charisma, and unyielding determination. The contestants had to navigate challenges that ranged from communication blackouts to robot dog rescues and habitat fires. He also mediated conflicts and provided support to those who were eliminated.

In the wake of his victory, Rippon expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity and the lessons he gained from the experience. He commended his crewmates for their courage and friendship and extended his appreciation to host William Shatner for his guidance and support.

As part of his winnings, Rippon received a trophy and a cash prize of $500,000, which he pledged to donate to The Trevor Project. It is a nonprofit organization dedicated to offering crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ+ youth.