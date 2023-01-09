What is Adam Rippon’s net worth? Olympian’s fortune explored as he’s set to appear on Celebrity Name That Tune

Celebrity Name That Tune is set to feature celebrities as they go head-to-head in different episodes. Celebrities will have to guess the names of songs in order to win money for a charity of their choice.

One of the contestants set to appear on the show is Adam Rippon, the former Olympic figure skater whose net worth stands at $4 million and is credited to his career as a figure skater.

Celebrity Name That Tune is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 11, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

Former Olympic set to compete in Celebrity Name That Tune

Celebrity Name That Tune, Fox’s upcoming musical show, will feature former figure skater and idealist Adam Rippon. He will attempts to guess more songs than Chris Jericho while trying to win money for Pups Without Borders.

The celebrity was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and has five younger brothers. As a baby, he underwent corrective ear surgery after it was discovered that he was partially deaf.

Adam attended a Catholic Elementary School, Our Lady of Peace. He started skating at the age of 10 after attending an ice-skating-themed birthday party. His mother’s efforts of driving him to Philadelphia twice a week for skating lessons paid off when he was cast in Stars on Ice to play a young Scott Hamilton at the age of 11.

The Celebrity Name That Tune contestant trained under Yelena Sergeeve from 2005 to 2007. While training under her, he won a silver medal at a novice level at the U.S. Figure Skating Championship. This was followed by him winning a gold medal in the Junior division at the Triglav Trophy in Slovenia. He also placed 11th at the U.S. Championships in 2006 and 6th in 2007.

He won numerous other medals over the years, moving to Toronto in 2008 and began training under Brian Orser. As his apprentice, the figure skater won numerous more medals, adding to his reputation as a growing sportsperson.

In 2015, Adam Rippon came out in the Skating magazine. In December 2021, he married Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, whom he had been dating since 2018. The two met in 2017 during a skating competition in Finland through a dating app. The Celebrity Name That Tune contestant announced his marriage in an Instagram post.

He wrote:

"Surprise we are married. One afternoon JP and I looked ar each other and said the very classic romantic phrase of “lets just go do it now.” So we did."

In an interview with People magazine, Adam stated that the couple always wanted to do something simple and small for their wedding. He added that he thought that everyone knew that they were going to do it and nobody was sure if they’ll get a “heads up or not.”

He added:

"I guess we didn’t even know if we were giving ourselves a heads-up. Listen, we’re unpredictable."

Adam Rippon retired from figure skating in November 2018 after the 2018 Winter Olympics, where he won a bronze medal. The same year, the sportsperson won Dancing with the Stars season 26 with Jenna Johnson.

He has appeared in several television shows since his retirement including Will and Grace, and RuPaul’s Drag Race, and is also the co-host of MTV’s Messyness.

He is now set to compete in Celebrity Name That Tune, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 11, at 8 pm ET on FOX.

Poll : 0 votes