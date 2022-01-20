Who is Jussi-Pekka Kajaala? All about Adam Rippon's husband as couple reveal they're married

Former figure skater Adam Rippon revealed his marriage to the love of his life, Finnish real estate broker Jussi-Pekka Kajaala on New Year’s Eve.

In an interview with People on January 20, Adam Rippon said,

“We’re unpredictable. I think everybody knew that we were going to do it and I think nobody knew if we were going to give them a heads-up or not. And I guess we didn’t even know if we were giving ourselves a heads-up.”

Kajaala said they chose New Year’s Eve because it wasn't an elaborate moment they had in mind. He said they were in bed and suddenly decided to use the day for something unique.

The couple were dressed for Easter Sunday mass and decided to use the rings they picked in 2020 when they were together in Finland.

The duo disclosed that they plan to host a party for their family and friends once COVID is under control.

In brief, about Jussi-Pekka Kajaala

According to Kajaala’s Facebook page, he works at a real estate business called Kasslin LKV. The business is also tagged in most of his Instagram posts.

Kajaala began working for Kasslin LKV in January 2017, although it is unknown if he is a realtor or holds another position.

Meanwhile, the company made an Instagram post of Kajaala with the hashtag #realtor in 2017, suggesting that he is a real estate agent. Detailed information on his family and date of birth remains unknown.

Adam Rippon and Jussi-Pekka Kajaala met on Tinder in 2018 and proposed to each other in December 2020 at Hotel Kamp in Helsinki.

Jussi-Pekka Kajaala is said to be a real estate broker (Image via jussipekkakajaala/Instagram)

The couple remained separated for a few months after Kajaala awaited his visa process. They reunited in California in December 2021.

Adam Rippon comes out as a gay

The Scranton, Pennsylvania native came out to the public in October 2015. He then attended the red carpet of the 90th Academy Awards in 2018, wearing a harness designed by Moschino.

The 32-year-old honored his mother at the Time 100 Gala in 2019 for her inspiration and dedication to his success. He then guest-hosted RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 in 2019 and appeared in Taylor Swift’s You Need to Calm Down video the same year.

In his memoir Beautiful on the Outside, Adam Rippon unveiled that he previously dated South Korean Olympic champion Yuna Kim, before coming out.

