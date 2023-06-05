Who is Adam Pippon? Stars on Mars contestant met his husband on Tinder

Stars on Mars, Fox’s upcoming competitive reality series will take celebrities from the red carpet and put them on the red planet, but not literally. In the upcoming series, celebrities from various walks of life will compete in a Mars-based competition where they will be given daily missions in order to become the biggest star in the world. One of the contestants set to appear in the upcoming show is Adam Pippon, a former competitive figure skater who met his husband on Tinder.

As part of Tinder’s It Starts With a Swipe campaign, the celebrity revealed that he was in Finland for a competition in 2017 where he downloaded the dating app. Upon matching with Jussi-Pekka Kajaala (JP), the latter's first message asked Adam if he was in the country for business or pleasure or just to find him.

Stars on Mars season 1 is set to premiere on Monday, June 5, at 8 pm ET on FOX.

Stars on Mars contestant, Adam Rippon opens up about how he met his husband

Adam was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and started skating at the age of 10. The Stars on Mars contestant won was the winner of two World Junior titles before he won the U.S. men's title in 2016. At the age of 28, he earned a spot on the American Olympic team in 2018.

Adam was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and started skating at the age of 10. The Stars on Mars contestant won was the winner of two World Junior titles before he won the U.S. men's title in 2016. At the age of 28, he earned a spot on the American Olympic team in 2018.

The figure skater came out in 2015 during an interview with SKATING magazine and became the first openly gay athlete to represent America in the Olympics.

Stars on Ice describes the contestant of the upcoming show Stars on Mars as someone whose rise to fame gave him a platform to support LGBTQIA+ rights. It adds that the stage also gave him the freedom to be himself.

The athlete recently opened up about how he met his husband in 2017 as part of Tinder’s It Stars with a Swipe campaign. He stated that JP, who he got married to in 2021, sent a wink face emoji as part of his first-ever message.

The athlete was in Finland for a competition when he did what “any genius person” would do and downloaded the dating app. He said that he downloaded it because he wondered what if he did end up meeting his European husband. Adam added that he came across someone really handsome person and recalled waking up to a charming message from JP the next morning.

The Stars on Mars cast member noted that when he saw JP, he remembered thinking that the latter wasn't just cute but he was also "pretty charming."

He continued that while they went back and forth for a while, the two didn’t actually meet in person while he was in Finland. However, a week or two after the figure skater came back to California, he received another message from JP and the two started talking all the time. Rippon stated that soon, he decided to go to Los Angeles where the two went to the Cheesecake Factory for their first-ever date. The two dated for a while after that and tied the knot in 2021.

