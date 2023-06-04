Who is Tallulah Willis? Stars on Mars contestant was admitted to a residential treatment facility

Stars on Mars, Fox’s upcoming competitive reality series, will feature 12 celebrities from various walks of life as they leave behind the red carpet and take on the red planet as they compete in a variety of challenges in order to become the “brightest star in the world.”

One of the contestants set to compete in the upcoming show is Tallulah Willis, who is Bruce Willis’ youngest daughter and has previously appeared in a series of movies, including The Scarlet Letter, Bandits, and more. Tallulah was admitted to a residential treatment facility in Malibu at the age of 25 to get help for depression that she had battled with since she was a teenager.

Tune in on Monday, June 5, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Stars on Mars on Fox.

TW: The following Stars on Mars article mentions mental health issues and eating disorders.

Stars on Mars contestant Tallulah Willis opens up about her mental health journey

One of the contestants set to compete in Stars on Mars season 1 is Tallulah Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. Tallulah started her career as an actor as a young child by appearing in her parents’ movies; however, she has expanded her horizons over the years and made a name for herself as a visual artist.

The upcoming cast member of the FOX show has been vocal about her sobriety and mental health issues, as she usually takes to social media to talk about the same. Vogue recently published an article from the Stars on Mars cast member’s perspective, in which Tallulah further opened up about her mental health journey.

In the article, Tallulah stated that she was 20 years old when she received psychiatric treatment for the first time. She also shared that her story was published by the Daily Mail without her consent. She further stated that while she has suffered from anorexia nervosa for the past four years, she has been hesitant about talking about it.

The Stars on Mars contestant continued:

"After getting sober at age 20, restricting food has felt like the last vice that I got to hold on to. When I was 25, I was admitted to a residential treatment facility in Malibu to address the depression that I had lived with through my adolescence."

She stated that her time at the facility was therapeutic and that she was able to grieve the 15-year-old version of herself that she thought was the “ugly duckling.” Tallulah continued that she was diagnosed with ADHD, for which she was prescribed medication.

Due to the medication, she felt smart; however, it suppressed her hunger as a side effect. She added that while people noticed the weight loss and often wondered if it was the ADHD medication, she always felt protective of it and would often rationalize it by telling herself that it was helping her focus and building a life outside of her appearance.

She continued:

"An eating disorders therapist would later tell me that, the smaller you are, the bigger you feel."

Tallulah is now set to appear as a contestant on the Mars-based competitive show, and her mission statement reads that she’s on the show to see if she’s braver “off Earth” than she is on it.

