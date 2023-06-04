Stars on Mars on Fox: What are the 12 celebrities' mission statements? 

Fox’s upcoming competitive series, Stars on Mars, will take celebrities out of this world. The show will premiere on Fox this Monday, June 5, at 8 pm ET. It will take the stars who gained fame in various walks of life will go above and beyond as they participate in a Mars-themed reality series and compete in a series of tasks.

Briefly fescribing the tasks that the contestants would have to do, the press release of the show states:

"Celebrities will ditch their jerseys, business suits and red carpet gowns for the ultimate attire - an astronaut suit. Once on Mars, this group of stars will receive interstellar assignments from legendary actor and Star Trek icon William Shatner, who serves as Mission Control. Colorizing Mars could be our future…let’s send them first!"

Natasha Leggero, Lance Armstrong, and other Stars on Mars cast members who have specified their mission

The celebrities set to compete in the upcoming Fox competitive reality series are all on a collective mission to become the brightest star in the galaxy. However, the 12 celebrities who will participate in Stars on Mars also have their individual mission statements that the network announced on social media in the weeks leading up to the show’s season premiere.

Natasha Leggero

American comedian, writer, and actress Natasha Leggero is set to compete in Stars on Mars. She rose to fame as the host of MTV’s The 70s House and has appeared in various movies and series, including Another Period, Let’s Be Cops, The Do-Over, Rat in the Kitchen, and more.

According to Fox, her mission statement states:

"I like putting myself in challenging situations, it’s how I come up with material."

Marshawn Lynch

American footballer Marshawn Lynch, who played in the NFL for 12 seasons and gained the nickname Beast Mode, is set to appear in the Fox show.

Accodring to Fox, his mission statement reads:

"Mars is my planet and I came back to take what’s mine."

Lance Armstrong

A former professional road racing cyclist, Lance Armstrong is set to compete in Stars on Mars. The athlete held a record for winning the Tour de France seven years in a row from 1999 to 2005 before being stripped of his titles after it was discovered that he used performance-enhancing drugs during his career.

His mission statement for Stars on Mars reads:

"Wish me luck, tell my family I love them. I hope I make it back."

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is a professional wrestler and will be next seen in the upcoming Fox show. Born on February 1, 1987, the WWE star is the eighth Women’s Triple Crown Champion.

Her mission statement reads:

"I am the baddest woman on the planet and now the baddest woman on Mars."

Tallulah Willis

The actress and the daughter of the legendary actor Bruce Willis previously appeared in The Whole Ten Yards, Bandits, The Scarlet Letter, and more.

As per Fox, her mission statement reads:

"I’m here to see if I’m braver off Earth than I am on it."

Porsha Williams Guobadia

Porsha Williams Guobadia, the famous Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member, is ready to leave the red carpet and set foot on the red planet.

Her mission statement, according to Fox, says:

"I wasn’t told a d*mn thing by my agent, so I have no idea what to expect."

Tinashe

Born in Lexington, American singer Tinashe is currently 30 years old. During her career, she has worked with record labels such as Roc Nation, RCA Records, Epic Records, PC Music, and more.

Tinashe's mission statement for Stars on Mars reads:

"This is totally out of my comfort zone, I like to be pushed to the limit."

Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman, a football cornerback who played college the sport for Stanford, was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks during the 2011 NFL draft.

As per Fox, Sherman's mission statement says:

"I’m very concerned about the food, we better have some good food."

Tom Schwartz

From Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules and the part owner of Schwartz and Sandy’s, Tom Schwartz is now going to compete in the upcoming Fox series.

Schwartz's mission statement for the show reads:

"I’m here to go where no Schwartz has gone before."

Christopher Mintz-Plasse

American actor Christopher Mintz, who previously appeared in Superbad, Role Models, is set to compete in the Mars-themed reality series.

According to the network, his mission statement reads:

"I hope to show skinny guys from the valley can do stuff too."

Adam Rippon

American figure skater Adam Rippon was the winner of the Four Continents Championships in 2010 and the winner of the U.S. National Championships in 2016.

According to Fox, Rippon's mission statement reads:

"I think I’m critical because I’m one of the hottest people here."

Tune in on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Stars on Mars on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes