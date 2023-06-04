Who is Tinashe? Meet the singer-songwriter competing on Stars on Mars season 1

Season 1 of Fox's newest reality series, Stars on Mars, is set to premiere on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET. It will have the viewers witness some of their favorite celebrities go to space, abut not literally. They will compete in a variety of challenges and missions and will do everything in their power to ensure their safety and become the last standing member of the galaxy.

American singer-songwriter Tinashe will be seen competing against fellow castmates and well-known celebrities from different facets of the industry, including actors, comedians, Olympians, reality stars, and several others. Viewers will have to wait and find out if she makes it all the way to the end and earns the title of the brightest star of the galaxy.

The official synopsis of the show featuring 12 celebrities reads:

"(The celebrities) will colonize, compete and conquer ‘Mars’ until there is one victorious space invader, who will claim the title of ‘the brightest star in the galaxy.’ Celebrities will ditch their jerseys, business suits, and red carpet gowns for the ultimate attire — an astronaut suit.”

Singer-songwriter Tinashe will be competing in Stars on Mars season 1

Tinashe will head to the red-planet-like location on Stars on Mars, where she will compete against fellow celebrities in various challenges, headed by mission-control - Star Trek legend William Shatner. She, alongside her castmates, will have to ensure the harshest conditions and complete a series of missions successfully.

According to Fox, her mission statement reads:

"This is totally out of my comfort zone, I like to be pushed to the limit."

Tinashe Jorgenson Kachingwe, popularly known as just Tinashe, is an American singer-songwriter, actress, and model. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky, and eventually grew up in Los Angeles, California. The Stars on Mars contestant began her career in the industry as one of the members of the girl band - The Stunners.

After the girl group disbanded in 2011, Tinashe chose to focus on her solo career. The singer-songwriter has released extremely popular and critically acclaimed mixtapes, including In Case We Die and Reverie, both of which were released in 2012. The same year, she signed a deal with RCA Records and released her solo album Aquarius in 2014.

The Stars on Mars contestant even has some acting credits under her belt. She made her debut with the film Cora Unashamed. Apart from that, Tinashe is also known for her roles in Out of Jimmy's Head, Masked and Anonymous, and Two and a Half Men. Her other albums include Songs For You, Comfort & Joy, 333, and 333 (Deluxe).

Talking about her role as an artist, Tinashe said in a message:

“From a creative standpoint, the hands-on mentality is something that’s so important to who I am as an artist. I want people to know that you can steer your own ship, create your own destiny, and mold your own universe. That’s especially important for young women."

She continued:

"I’m working towards constant evolution, growth, journey, and adventure. I’m embracing it for what it is, living life to the fullest, and taking advantage of being able to do what I love. I’m living my dream.”

The Stars on Mars contestant has over 4.4 million followers on Instagram and is currently gearing up for her summer tour.

The new reality series provides viewers an interesting and unique premise, promising to keep them hooked throughout the season. The celebrities will put their best foot forward to ensure their safety and use their social skills to keep moving forward until one of them is crowned the winner.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Tuesday, June 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

