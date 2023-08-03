American TV personality Caitlyn Jenner has continued to take a dig at Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis’s anti-LGTBTQ advertisement. Jenner has once again shared a statement against the candidate for the 2024 United States presidential election. Moreover, the 73-year-old has highlighted her love and contribution to America.

In June, Ron DeSantis released an anti-gay advertisement clearly pointing at Jenner. It was a clip of a journalist asking former President Donald Trump about the former Olympian’s bathroom preference.

The narrative of the advertisement immediately gained traction with Jenner frequently condemning the Florida governor.

Caitlyn Jenner @Caitlyn_Jenner My dad stormed the beaches of Normandy and survived. I became the wolds greatest athlete in our bicentennial and was the first person in the world to put up our flag. Why? Because I love America. Meanwhile, Ron paints me as a deviant in society. Go home @GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/GTPdrezUbH

Therefore, mocking Ron DeSantis in her latest Twitter post, Jenner shared a picture of her as Bruce Jenner raising the American flag at an age-old championship. With that, she added a note pointing against DeSantis.

"My dad stormed the beaches of Normandy and survived. I became the worlds greatest athlete in our bicentennial and was the first person in the world to put up our flag," she tweeted.

"Why? Because I love America. Meanwhile, Ron paints me as a deviant in society. Go home @GovRonDeSantis," she added.

The former Olympic gold medalist also revisited the contribution of her father Willian Hugh Jenner to the country. Jenner’s father served in the United States Army in 1945. Besides being a patriot, he was a former Olympic gold medal winner in the decathlon event, a tree surgeon, and a silver medal in the 100-yard dash.

Nevertheless, Jenner helped America win a gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. After Jenner crossed the finishing line, a fan handed the Olympian a small U.S. flag to wave in victory. Although, Jenner was very apprehensive of waving it, thinking it would be “too much”, the former Athlete ultimately did it. Jenner thus became the first American to wave the country’s flag in the championship.

Stating these facts, Jenner expressed her love for America in her Twitter post and criticized DeSantis’s opinion about her.

Caitlyn Jenner’s transformation story

Caitlyn Jenner at The 2015 ESPYS - Show

Bruce Jenner-turned-Caitlyn Jenner was more attracted to her mother’s wardrobe as a child. During her teen years, she struggled with her identity.

"I was never attracted to the guys or any of that kind of stuff," she said in an interview with ABC News.

Jenner revealed that she felt heterosexual and not bisexual. The TV personality was not comfortable in his skin. However, when she began focusing on sports, Jenner started completely concentrating on her work. But one morning after the 1976 Olympics, the athlete again felt an identity crisis. Due to Jenner's gender identity issue, she ended her two marriages.

Finally, in the 1980s, she began her gender transition process. In that phase, she again got married to her third wife Kris Kardashian but got divorced in 2014. She restarted the gender transition process and with her third wife’s support got launched as a pop culture personality.