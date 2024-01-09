“Imagine the outrage if he did this with any other religion” - Riley Gaines slams rapper Lil Nas X’s new single 

Riley Gaines recently criticized rapper Lil Nas X’s new single’s cover image. The American rapper is all set to release his new song “J Christ” on Friday. However, the song’s Jesus-inspired cover image gained criticism from Riley Gaines who described it as “blasphemous.”

On Monday, Lil Nas X shared the cover image of his new song on his social media handle. The image was a painting of Christ lying on his cross. However, they had a couple of ropes tied on it that people around it pulled. Gaines was not impressed with the picture. She vocally expressed her dissent.

The former NCAA swimmer shared the picture on her X (formerly known as Twitter) and mentioned,

“Pure blasphemy, but vengeance will be the Lords”

She added,

“Imagine the outrage if he did this with any other religion”

Expand Tweet

When Riley Gaines was called 'Bigot Barbie'

Riley Gaines at an interview (Image via Sportskeeda)

Riley Gaines has often made headlines for her political and religious beliefs that go at loggerheads with liberals and progressives.

She also received criticism in 2022 when she stood in solidarity with Jonathan Isaac, the NBA player for the Orlando Magic, who made headlines for refusing to kneel during the national anthem and wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt.

In 2023, Gaines received more flak when she took on the role of brand ambassador for Isaac’s anti-work sports apparel brand, UNITUS. It was created as an alternative athletic apparel designed for those seeking to confidently and proudly express themselves.

In fact, she strongly expressed her belief in the brand by emphasizing the significance of endorsing brands that align with one's principles and values. Gaines also encouraged people who are guided by their faith to stand up for what they believe to be right.

She wrote on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle,

"Stop giving your money to companies that hate you. I am so excited and proud to be a @weareunitus brand ambassador. I can't stress the importance of supporting companies that align with your values. Unitus creates apparel that you can wear proudly and confidently. We've got some exciting things in store coming soon. 🚨 Use code RILEY for free shipping! So thankful for @jonisaac_01 for courageously and unapologetically standing for what's right, fair, and just. Onward! #weareunitus."

Expand Tweet

Reacting to the news, netizens termed Riley Gaines as “Bigot Barbie.”

Gaines replied to the trolls with humor and elegance. She wrote,

"Bigot Barbie may be my favorite compliment I've ever received 🤭"

Expand Tweet