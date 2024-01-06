"Don't participate in the farce" - Riley Gaines lauds high school girls for reportedly forfeiting game against male opponent

Riley Gaines supported a girl’s basketball team after they reportedly refrained from playing against a team that consisted of a male member in a high school match in California’s Bay Area. Sharing the story on her social media account, she encouraged girls to avoid participating in “farce” competitions.

On January 5, @WomenAreReals, a women-oriented social media page on X (formerly Twitter) shared a post about the event at a school in the Bay Area. It stated that the girls’ high school basketball team, which mainly consisted of Muslim girls, forfeited the game against a team that reportedly consisted of one male member.

Besides refusing to play against the boy, they also supposedly refused to share the same locker room with him. Riley Gaines shared the post on her X (formerly known as Twitter) page and penned an appreciative message for the high school girls.

She wrote:

"[three clapping emojis] good on these girls. Don't participate in the farce"

Moreover, the page urged its California followers to sign a petition that protested boys playing in girls' sports. It mentioned in its post:

"Let CA voters decide if boys playing in girls’ sports is fair."

Riley Gaines has often expressed her take on limiting participation in women's sports to just cisgender females. Recently, the former NCAA swimmer expressed her dissent when USA Boxing introduced a new policy allowing trans athletes to compete against women.

According to the new rules, trans athletes will be allowed to compete after fulfilling certain criteria, including declaring their gender identity and completing the gender assignment surgery.

Gaines shared the news on her X handle and expressed:

"Do you understand what this means?"

"Men will be GLORIFIED for beating up on women. Not only glorified, they will be deemed "brave" for such actions."

"Slippery, slippery slope."

Riley Gaines reacts to transgender youth opening fire in an Iowa school

On Thursday (January 4), Dylan Butler, a trans youth aged 17, opened fire at the Perry High School. The school senior shot five students, including a sixth grader, and the principal of the school before taking his own life.

The 17-year-old was reportedly in possession of a pump-action shotgun and a small caliber handgun. As per WeAreIowa.com, it still remains unclear how he obtained the guns.

Reacting to the news, Riley Gaines wrote in her X (formerly known as Twitter handle:

"Are we really surprised when trans-identifying people (and allies) violently lash out considering they're told daily by media & our government that they're victims of genocide?"

She added:

"As long as they continue to be told they're being oppressed, these acts will only increase."

She wrote in another post:

"And if you really believe trans-identifying individuals are oppressed, please list any instance where they lack rights that all others have. I'm curious."

