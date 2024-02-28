"It's still the fastest time" - Christopher Morales Williams unfazed by SEC Indoor Championships timing not being ratified as a world record

Christopher Morales Williams, 19, has an unfazed reaction towards his indoor 400m timing not being ratified as a world record. Despite running an impressive 44.49s at the SEC Indoor Championships, the Canadian sprinter’s performance was not validated due to reasons related to the World Athletics regulations.

On February 24, Christopher Morales Williams became the first collegiate athlete in history to run under 44.50s. The University of Georgia student surpassed American athlete Kerron Clement’s 44.57s from the 2005 NCAA Indoor Championships. Williams’s timing also smashed 2022 world outdoor champion Michael Norman’s 44.52s from 2018.

Despite the young athlete’s passionate attempt, the USTFCCCA could not ratify his performance as a world record. However, it seems that Christopher Morales Williams is not much affected by fate.

He expressed his reaction to georgiadogs.com, his college website on Tuesday,

"It doesn’t change the fact that I still ran the time. It’s still the fastest time in the world, so it really doesn’t bother me at all. It’s not ratified, but it’s still there. It really doesn’t make too much of a difference. It doesn’t bother me," he said.

Christopher Morales Williams’ timing was not recognized as a world record because of the starting blocks used at the championships. According to 31.14.5. rule of World Athletics regulations, blocks are needed to be linked to a WA-certified Start Information System. However, the starting blocks used at the race did not comply with established rules.

Meanwhile, Williams’ competitors JeVaughn Powell (45.61) and Chris Robinson (45.62) achieved second and third places, respectively.

Christopher Morales Williams reveals his athletic inspiration

Christopher Morales Williams

Days before the ratification process, Christopher Morales Williams explained his happiness of clocking a world record timing. In an interview with FloTrack, he also shared the athlete who was his biggest inspiration.

American athlete Elija Godwin, who specializes in the 400 meters, immensely inspires Williams. He shared that he remembered Godwin's performance during the last few seconds of his race.

"Elija is probably the biggest inspiration. I mean all I thought about this meet was...uh...his performance at the last secs," Williams said.

"I was just thinking about his time...say you know maybe I...you know beat Elija's time or like that something to push me forward and just everything he did training...cuz I train with him everyday right...so I mean he was definitely the biggest inspiration," he added.

Moreover, the young athlete expressed that he desires to follow Elija Godwin’s footsteps and become like him someday.

The Canadian sprinter will next compete at the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 8.