Why Christopher Morales Williams' indoor 400m timing will not be ratified as a short track world record?

Ontario teenager Christopher Morales Williams’ 400m indoor timing of 44.49s will not be ratified as a world record for a specific reason. According to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), the starting blocks used at the SEC Indoor Championships were not in compliance with World Athletics regulations.

As per the 31.14.5. rule, blocks are needed to be linked to a WA-certified Start Information System. It is one of the factors that ratifies an athlete's timing as the world record.

On February 25, Christopher Morales Williams succeeded in his attempt to beat the men’s 400m indoor timing at Fayetteville, Arkansas. The 19-year-old’s impressive 44.49 timing made him the first collegiate athlete in history to run under 44.50. He surpassed American athlete Kerron Clement’s previously established timing of 44.57 in Fayetteville. The youngster also beat 2022 world outdoor champion Michael Norman’s 44.52s from 2018 (wasn’t ratified as a world record).

Moreover, in Saturday’s SEC Indoor Championships, the University of Georgia student left behind his competitors JeVaughn Powell (45.61) and Chris Robinson (45.62).

Williams’ record-breaking performance underwent the usual ratification process prescribed by the World Athletics. However, the starting block issue emerged as a major factor in validating his timing.

The USTFCCCA shared on Tuesday in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post that the athlete was also drug tested after the competition:

"The 44.49 that Christopher Morales Williams of @UGATrack ran this past weekend in the 400 meters at the Indoor Championships will remain an all-time world best since it can't be ratified due to an issue with the starting blocks. CMW was drug tested after the competition, so that wasn't an issue."

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, Williams’ record-breaking performance will stand as an NCAA record.

The Canadian sprinter had clocked 45.58 in the heats to qualify for the finals of the SEC Indoor Championships. Moreover, he clocked a personal best (PB) of 46.05s in his indoor season-opener in the 400m in Boston. Williams improved his performance with a time of 45.39s, setting a national record at the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational.

More about Christopher Morales Williams' athletic achievements

Christopher Morales Williams (Image via Instagram/morales_765)

Christopher Morales Williams clocked a national U20 record of 3:06.50 with his Canadian men’s team at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali 2022. It won them the bronze medal.

In 2023, he won the silver medal in the 400m at the Pan American U20 Athletics Championships with a timing of 46.34s.

Last year, he became the national outdoor champion in the 400m at the Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships with a timing of 45.48.

In January 2024, the athlete ran a Canadian record of 32.47 in the 300m race at the Clemson Invitational. However, it is yet to be ratified.