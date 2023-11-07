"Long after I retire" - Gabby Thomas on the possibility of running a marathon

American athlete Gabby Thomas recently commented on the possibility of her running a marathon sometime in her career. The two-time Olympic gold medalist was recently spotted at the 2023 New York Marathon. Initially, rumors sparked that Thomas was planning to compete in the marathon but she cleared the air later on.

Gabby Thomas has been emerging as one of the most successful athletes in the track and field world. The 26-year-old made a great name for herself by winning the bronze medal in the 200m race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Moreover, in that same championship, she claimed the silver medal in the 4x100m relay race.

Her stunning performance in 2020 made her a favorite for the following events. Recently, she won the silver medal in the 200m race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. Thomas also won the gold medal in the 4x100m relay race.

Gabby Thomas at Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Besides having an impressive hold in track and field, Thomas recently shared her thoughts on competing in a marathon. The topic arose when the athlete was clarifying that she was not going to the New York Marathon to compete.

During her conversation with Footwear News, the athlete shared that she would be appearing at the marathon day to hang out with her collaboration brand New Balance.

Furthermore, she said:

"I have a couple of friends who are running, but I am definitely not — at all.”

Thomas also commented on whether she sees herself competing in a marathon someday.

“Maybe one day — maybe a half-marathon long after I retire,” she said.

Gabby Thomas cheered for her best friend at the New York Marathon

Thomas at Day 5 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Gabby Thomas cheered her heart out for her best friend and Harvard college teammate Ngozi Musa at the New York Marathon. The athlete was proud to see her marathoner friend complete her first-ever race.

She shared snaps from the marathon day with her best friend. On her Instagram story, Thomas shared a picture of her hugging her friend after the race. Along with the picture, she also wrote,

“The moment I saw my best friend @ngozimusa finish her first marathon. So incredibly proud, words, can’t describe.”

In the following story, the athlete shared a video of her celebrating her best friend’s accomplishment by providing her with the finisher’s medal.

It was the Kenyan middle-distance runner Hellen Obiri who won the women’s marathon race within 2:27:33s. On the other hand, Ethiopian runner Tamirat Tola won the men’s marathon by clocking 2:04:58.