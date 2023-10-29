Pan American Games: How big is it, when does it take place and who participates?

The Pan American Games is the world’s third largest multi-sport event organized by the Panam Sports Organization, which represents 41 National Olympic Committees of the American continent.

It surpasses reputed tournaments like the Olympic Summer Games and the Asian Games in terms of its size as 6000 athletes from 41 countries compete at this event.

The 2023 Pan American Games are currently being hosted in Santiago, Chile, at 39 venues across the state. This is the first time the Pan American Games are being held in Chile and also the eighth time in South America.

Scheduled from October 20 to November 5, the events organized its preliminary rounds on October 18, 2023. The 16-day events host a total of 39 sports that consist of 425 events.

Currently, as per the medal tally on the 2023 Pan American Games' website, the USA is topping the list of 41 countries with a total of 154 medals. It boasts 61 gold, 44 silver, and 49 bronze medals.

Next to the USA, Mexico is in the second position with 83 medals - 35 gold, 21 silver, and 27 bronze. Canada is currently in the third spot with 87 medals. The nation possesses 32 gold medals, 25 silver, and 30 bronze medals.

Other countries in the top 10 list following these three nations are:

4. Brazil - 82 medals

5. Colombia - 38 medals

6. Chile - 29 medals

7. Cuba - 18 medals

8. Dominican Republic - 13 medals

9. Independent Athletes Team - 12 medals

10. Argentina - 22 medals.

Pan American Games 2023 set to host its prestigious track and field event

Among the 39 sports events that Pan American Games host, its men’s and women’s 100m race from track and field is one of its highly awaited events.

Famously known as a ‘blue riband’ event, the championship will host it from October 30–31, 2023. The event will start directly from the semifinals. Here’s a look at the schedule of the much-awaited event:

30 October (Monday)

Men's 100m semi-finals - 17:50

Women's 100m semi-finals - 18:20

31 October (Tuesday)

Women's 100m final - 19:50

Men's 100m final - 20:00.

Countries like the USA, Canada, and Jamaica are considered the powerhouse of track and field athletes. However, these countries have small token athletics teams in the Chilean capital this year.

Viewers across the globe can watch the event on several platforms.

Viewers in the USA and Canada can stream the tournament on Fubo TV. American, Canadian, and Jamaican fans can also watch the event on the PanAm Sports Channel.

Viewers in Chile can watch the championship on Chilevision, TVN, and Canal 13. Meanwhile, Brazilian viewers can watch it on Canal Olímpico do Brasil and CazéTV.