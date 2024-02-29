World Athletics President Sebastian Coe recently announced that the World Championships will be the season-ending competition in athletics from 2025 onwards. The decision was taken during the 234th World Athletics Council Meeting in Glasgow.

This implies that all the Diamond League and Continental Tour meetings will be held before the biennial championships.

The athletics global governing body has decided to restructure the summer track and field season to establish a more consistent global calendar and make it easier for athletes and fans to follow the events.

Hence, the organization is planning to end the 2025 season and onwards with the World Athletics Championships, which will take place during a defined window around the middle of September. However, they didn’t specify anything about the track meetings in case of Olympic or non-World Championships years.

This model was adopted during the championships in 2019 as the event in Doha, Qatar, took place from September 27 to October 6, right after the Diamond League Final in Brussels, Belgium, on September 6, 2019.

However, the World Championships 2022 and 2023, held in Oregon and Budapest, were conducted between July 15-24 and August 19-27 before the Diamond League Final meetings which concluded on Sept. 8 in 2022 and Sept. 17 in 2023.

Citius Mag, the digital media sports organization, posted about this on their Instagram account.

Fans and followers of the sport were elated to hear the new change as the World Athletics shared this new proposal. One of the followers humorously wrote that this is a rare victory for the organization, stating:

“Rare world athletics W😂”

Enter caption

Another follower was impressed by the move and believed that this could be a revolutionary decision, stating:

"Wow, this could be a revolutionary decision!! Good job WA 👏"

Enter caption

Another fan stated that they were glad to see the organization finally taking the steps that the majority of fans wanted. They wrote:

“Glad to see WA making moves that 99% of track fans have been advocating for years!”

Enter caption

Some other reactions that the move generated are as follows:

Enter caption

Enter caption

Enter caption

Enter caption

Enter caption

The United States dominates the medal tally at the World Athletics Championships

The USA's Carl Lewis is one of the most successful athletes at the World Athletics Championships. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The United States is the most successful nation in terms of the most medals won at the World Championships. The nation leads the table, having bagged 443 medals overall, including 195 gold, 134 silver, and 114 bronze medals.

With 171 medals, Kenya is placed second on the list, winning 65 gold, 58 silver, and 48 bronze medals. Russia finds itself in third place with 42 gold, 52 silver, and 48 bronze. Meanwhile, Jamaica (149) and Germany (123) are positioned fourth and fifth in the tally of the most dominant nations at the World Championships.