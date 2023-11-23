“See you in Boston” - Gabby Thomas on competing in 2024 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix along with Noah Lyles and Jake Wightman

American athlete Gabby Thomas recently expressed her excitement about competing at the 2024 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. Besides Thomas, fans will also spot Noah Lyles and Jake Wightman. The event, scheduled for February 4, is a crucial part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold.

The 26-year-old Thomas had a stunning run at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. She won the gold medal in the 4x100m relay race and also a silver medal in the 200m race.

Previously, Thomas won the silver medal in the 4x100m relay race and bronze in the 200m race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ever since the conclusion of the 2023 world championships, Gabby Thomas has been enjoying the time of her life by going on vacations and spending time with friends.

However, while having fun in her off-season, the female athlete recently shared some exciting news about her first event of 2024. She took to her Instagram story, showcasing athletes Noah Lyles and Jake Wightman's pictures and wrote:

“See you in Boston,” she wrote in her story.

Thomas' Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Gabby Thomas confirmed that she is also set to compete in the upcoming championships along with the other two athletes. While she and Lyles have previously competed at the championships, it will be a debut for the British middle-distance runner, Jake Wightman.

Gabby Thomas on her chances of competing in a marathon

Gabbu Thomas's Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot

Gabby Thomas’s achievements in the track and field circuit make her an extremely successful athlete. She was last seen competing at the 2023 World Championships. Since then, the athlete has been spending time with her friends and family.

Recently, the celebrated athlete was spotted attending the New York Marathon in November. She was there to support her friends. Thomas shared stories of her mates running and also of her handing them their finisher’s medals.

However, before the race had begun, Thomas’s fans speculated that the sprinter was competing in the marathon. She clarified during her interview with Footwear News that she wasn't:

"I have a couple of friends who are running, but I am definitely not — at all.”

She also added:

“Maybe one day — maybe a half-marathon long after I retire,” she said.

Moreover, she was visiting the event due to her collaboration with New Balance. That marathon saw Kenyan middle-distance runner Hellen Obir winning the women’s category with a timing of 2:27:33s. Ethiopian runner Tamirat Tola won the men’s marathon by clocking 2:04:58.