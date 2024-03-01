Sha’Carri Richardson, Shilese Jones, and other Team USA athletes pick outfits they would wear for Paris Fashion Week

Star athletes Sha’Carri Richardson and Shilese Jones, among others, recently described the kind of outfits they would like to wear at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The fashion festival has been running from February 26 to March 5. It is currently displaying the Winter/Fall editions with models and celebrities carrying breathtaking outfits.

Team USA athletes, who are preparing for the much-awaited Paris Olympics 2024, celebrated the fashion week by sharing their take on it.

The official X page of On Her Turf, powered by NBCSports, shared a fun video featuring athletes from different sports of Team USA. Each female athlete had a unique answer about their dream outfit for the Paris Fashion Week.

The video first had reigning women’s 100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson, who explained that she would wear something unbelievable.

"I would definitely wear something that I like. You would dare wear that? But *Gasp* I love that you dare wear that,” she said.

Gymnast Shilese Jones, 21, dreams of a “pretty dress” and said:

"Some type of pretty dress for me"

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu also shared her views in the video, saying:

"Definitely some bling bling. High heels for sure."

Expand Tweet

Other Team USA athletes expressed their desire to wear Chanel at the fashion week. Meanwhile, someone stated that she would depend on her sister to dress her up whereas another athlete wishes to wear Nike because she was sponsored by the sports brand.

Sha’Carri Richardson collaborates with Nike x Jacquemus for the 2024 Spring Collection photoshoot

Sha’Carri Richardson recently made headlines for her dazzling photoshoot with Nike x Jacquemus for their 2024 Spring Collection. The athlete partnered with the brand to promote its stunning lineup of apparel that ranges from casual, loungewear, and activewear pieces.

Richardson donned a breathtaking one-shoulder white crop top paired with a black bodycon skirt. Moreover, to give a unique look to her outfit, the designers added threads at the end of the skirt. She tied a clean ponytail that gave her the perfect stylish and athletic look.

Upon Richardson’s collaboration with the two gigantic fashion brands, Nike described the athlete as “the dimensions and depth of an athlete.”

The brand wrote in a press release:

"Not only does she embody the collection and serve as muse for the campaign, but she also represents the dimensions and depth of an athlete who is constantly facing her fiercest and most consistent competition: one's self."

Sha’Carri Richardson also expressed her take on fashion and collaboration. The athlete said in the press release:

"Fashion is so personal and I definitely use it to express myself - it can show how you feel, your mood, your creativity."

"And that's why I'm inspired by Simone's collection; the pieces are edgy and elegant at the same time and it inspires me to keep showing up as I am, while hopefully inspiring others to do the same," she added.