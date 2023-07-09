“Sydney is a beast!” “She walks off like 48.7 is nothing …” - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s debut at 400m event impresses sports world

The 23-year-old track and field queen, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, is currently riding her success wave. The world champion 400m hurdler stepped out of her territory and debuted at the 400m at the US Track and Field Championships on Saturday night.

McLaughlin-Levrone’s grand win at her very first attempt had fans gushing over her athletic abilities.

On Saturday night, not only did Sydney win the event, but also came very close to breaking Sanya Richards-Ross’ 400m record from 2006. Her meet record time was of 48.74 seconds, just four seconds more than Richards-Ross.

However, as a first-timer, McLaughlin-Levrone completely outperformed herself and others to become the national champion at the 400m event.

Celebrating her glorious win, the official Twitter page of NBC Olympics and Paralympics shared a video of the athlete’s winning moment from Saturday. Impressed by her performance, Twitterarti showered the athlete with loving messages.

After learning about Sydney finishing the race in 48.74 seconds, fans were convinced that her performance at Budapest next month will be even better.

"Sydney is gonna run sub 48 seconds at the world championship next month."

Some fans expressed their confidence in Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone beating Sanya Richards-Ross’ record:

"Sanya American Record about to get snatched in a few weeks"

"Beautiful race, so proud of you @GoSydGo your mind is about to be blown at world champs."

"…Sydney is a beast! I think she’s going to break Sanya Richards-Ross 400m American Record soon."

"She's an amazing talent and I always try to catch her races anytime she's on that track. Congratulations @GoSydGo that American record is going to fall...soon."

A fan analyzed the athlete's performance and talked about her taking half-a-second more than she should have:

"Man ... looks like she might have dropped .05-sec at the very end ... teeny hiccup/slow-down trying to extend forward. Otherwise ... could've been 48.70-sec or less ..."

Many were blown away with the ease of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's performance at the championship:

"She walks off like 48.7 is nothing …"

"Sydney be running so unbothered…it’s her race and no one is seeing her!!!"

"She’s so casual about it too can’t wait to see what she does in Paris. #USATFOutdoors"

Throwback to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone withdrawing from crucial championship

In May 2023, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shocked the sports world by withdrawing her name from the Los Angeles Grand Prix. Moreover, her fans were highly disappointed with the decision as they were excited to see the 23-year-old perform at the crucial championship.

2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone revealed that opting out from the championship was her coach Bobby Kersee's decision. Although the coach did not explain why he took such a decsion for her, the athlete said that she trusted Kersee's decision.

However, now the 23-year-old is back to surprising the world by performing in not just one but two events.

Poll : 0 votes