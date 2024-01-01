"That mom strength" - Allyson Felix congratulates Naomi Osaka on winning her first match after returning to tennis

Allyson Felix, an advocate for athletic women during their maternity journeys, has expressed her happiness over Naomi Osaka's return to tennis following the birth of her child.

Osaka, who has won four major championships, celebrated her comeback to the sport by beating Tamara Korpatsch at the Brisbane International.

This triumph was particularly noteworthy as it came after Osaka had been absent from the sport for 15 months. She had to take a break to give birth to her child and struggled with losing affection for the sport.

Allyson Felix Congratulatory message to Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka resurfaced in tennis at the Brisbane International, confronting world No. 83 Tamara Korpatsch in the first round. The Japanese international exhibited remarkable form, disrupting Korpatsch's serve and securing the set 6-3.

In the next set, Osaka locked horns with Korpatsch but squandered chances to forge match points, leading to a tie-break. Osaka clinched the match 6-3, 7-6 (9), clinching her first victory as a mother.

Naomi Osaka, who is currently navigating the sport as a new mother, got praised by Allyson Felix. His words reflected a shared understanding of the unique challenges and strengths of being a mother and an athlete.

"Welcome back, @naomiosaka. That's mom's strength. So excited to watch your journey continue on and off the court," Felix wrote.

Allyson Felix on building Saysh and her INR magazine feature

Felix on stage during the OMEGA panel discussion with Olympic ambassadors at The Planet OMEGA exhibition launch at the Chelsea Factory

Allyson Felix, renowned American track star and Olympian, recently made headlines with her entrepreneurial venture. She launched her own shoe company, Saysh, after parting ways with Nike.

Felix's departure from Nike in 2019 was characterized by her outspoken criticism of the company's maternity policy, an action that ultimately resulted in positive changes within the company.

Recently featured on the cover of INR Magazine, Felix shared her gratitude and excitement on Instagram. She wrote:

"Grateful to @incmagazine for the love!💙 Building @bysaysh with @wesfelix22 is my passion—it’s tough, but so worth it. Being a disrupter in a legacy industry isn’t easy, but we’re here because women deserve better. Huge thanks to everyone on this journey with me—your support means everything! 🚀"

