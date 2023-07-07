“This comeback is documentary worthy” - Fans in awe as Sha'Carri Richardson shatters world record at US Track and Field Nationals

Sha'Carri Richardson's incredible world record performance at the 2023 United States Track and Field Nationals Championship has left fans in awe. With 10.71 seconds on the clock, she ran the fastest time in the world and achieved a personal best.

Richardson's explosive start and relaxed running style impressed fans, who couldn't help but express their joy and admiration for her performance.

Since achieving this remarkable record, fans of Sha'Carri Richardson from all around the world have expressed their joy and support. Many have predicted her as the potential champion of the 2023 championship.

One fan noted Richardson's incredible start and relaxed finish, describing it as an amazing performance.

“Y'all I'm telling you now I`m not even lying to you, she had an amazing start like blasted out of those blocks and slowed at the line. She ran very relaxed”

Another fan marveled at the ease with which Richardson seemed to run, stating that it appeared she wasn't even giving her full effort.

“I kid you not!!!! It didn`t look like she was giving full effort.”

The excitement and praise for her achievement have generated numerous comments and retweets on social media. One fan even stated that her comeback is documentary-worthy.

“This Comeback is documentary worthy”

The overwhelmingly positive response from fans showcases the impact and inspiration that Richardson's record-breaking performance has had on the track and field community. Below are some of the best tweets appreciating Richardson's achievement:

Loading . . . @MyWashedGospel Oluwadare @Track_Gazette

Personal Best

World Lead



Sha'Carri Richardson runs the fastest time in the world this year in the first heat of the women's 100m at the US Championships in 10.71s (0.1) ahead of Brittany Brown in a PB of 10.96s.

Mia Brahe-Pedersen was 3rd in 11.05s! 10.71s!!!🤯Personal BestWorld LeadSha'Carri Richardsonruns the fastest time in the world this year in the first heat of the women's 100m at the US Championships in 10.71s (0.1) ahead of Brittany Brown in a PB of 10.96s.Mia Brahe-Pedersen was 3rd in 11.05s! 10.71s!!!🤯🔥Personal Best ✅World Lead ✅Sha'Carri Richardson 🇺🇲 runs the fastest time in the world this year in the first heat of the women's 100m at the US Championships in 10.71s (0.1) ahead of Brittany Brown in a PB of 10.96s.Mia Brahe-Pedersen was 3rd in 11.05s! https://t.co/fZGbAZ4Q3y This comeback is documentary worthy twitter.com/track_gazette/… This comeback is documentary worthy twitter.com/track_gazette/…

Nathaniel🪐🌩 @nbladezzz @Track_Gazette Yall I'm telling you now I'm not even lying to you, she had an amazing start like blasted out of those blocks and slowed at the line. She ran very relaxed @Track_Gazette Yall I'm telling you now I'm not even lying to you, she had an amazing start like blasted out of those blocks and slowed at the line. She ran very relaxed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Matthew ☀🌈🌵🐰 @saint_magnolia 🏻 @Track_Gazette I told y'all!! Y'all can forget Elaine and Shelly-Anne this year, ain't no way. Sha'Carri has totally turned whatever corner she needed to turn, this is 100% her year!! @Track_Gazette I told y'all!! Y'all can forget Elaine and Shelly-Anne this year, ain't no way. Sha'Carri has totally turned whatever corner she needed to turn, this is 100% her year!! ✌🏻

🐝 @shamelessdawn @Track_Gazette Only +0.1 m/s?? 10.71s In the heats?? She's in the best form of her life rn. She's the one to beat actually. @Track_Gazette Only +0.1 m/s?? 10.71s In the heats?? She's in the best form of her life rn. She's the one to beat actually.

rinaafc @rinaafc7 @Track_Gazette no one will beat her in budapest @Track_Gazette no one will beat her in budapest

Eric @ericxc44 @Track_Gazette Yeah she cookin the Jamaicans this year 🤷‍♂️ @Track_Gazette Yeah she cookin the Jamaicans this year 🤷‍♂️

Michael Kaplan @Fitnessworks56 @Track_Gazette Sha’Carrie is coming for Flo-Jo. She looks like a woman competing against girls. She is about to set the world on fire. No one is in her league. Pederson ran very well too: she is only a junior in high school!! @Track_Gazette Sha’Carrie is coming for Flo-Jo. She looks like a woman competing against girls. She is about to set the world on fire. No one is in her league. Pederson ran very well too: she is only a junior in high school!!

xmts @floatingpointz @Track_Gazette She must have worked hard to get back into this shape @Track_Gazette She must have worked hard to get back into this shape 👏

Sha'Carri Richardson Sets New World Record at USATF Championship

The 2023 United States Track and Field Nationals Championship in Eugene, Oregon, has kicked off with a bang. One athlete who has made a resounding statement is Sha'Carri Richardson.

Prior to this event, Richardson was already the second-fastest athlete in the world this season. But she had not yet delivered strong performances in national or global championships. She missed out on the Team USA roster in 2021, adding to her determination to prove herself.

In a breathtaking display of speed and skill, Sha'Carri Richardson shattered expectations by setting a new world record of 10.71 seconds at the ongoing USATF Championship. This incredible feat not only marks the fastest time in the world but also stands as her personal best.

Richardson blazed through the opening 60 meters in under seven seconds, an astonishing sprint aided by a minimal 0.1 meters per second wind. Brittany Brown finished second with a time of 10.96 seconds, while Tamara Clark secured third place with 11.02 seconds.

High school runners Morolake Akinosun and Mia Brahe-Pedersen claimed fourth and fifth place, respectively, with times of 11.05 seconds.

Poll : 0 votes