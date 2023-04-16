Brittany Mahomes highlights biggest dilemma of her life related to Patrick Mahomes playing in NFL

Brittany Mahomes has proven how supportive she is of her husband, two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. Yet, it can be difficult when your significant other is not at home for half the year.

Being an NFL player has a demanding schedule, and Brittany shared her feelings about her husband and him playing in the league.

The wife of the Chiefs superstar quarterback was asked on Instagram what the biggest struggle with having a husband playing in the NFL is. Brittany gave an honest answer to the question:

“Hmm I think, how much they are gone during the season.”

Patrick Mahomes has had the entrepreneur by his side since he was a sophomore and she was a junior at Whitehouse High School in Texas. Brittany Mahomes attended the University of Texas at Tyler, where she played soccer after high school.

Mahomes graduated from high school and played college football at Texas Tech University the following year. Despite the distance, the couple managed to make their relationship work.

In 2017, she and her then-boyfriend became professional athletes. Patrick was drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs, while Brittany signed with Afturelding/Fram, an Icelandic soccer team.

They would get engaged in Sept. 2020, and married in March 2020, in Hawaii. The pair have two children together: a daughter Sterling Skye and a son Bronze.

Brittany Mahomes sharing in her husband's accomplishments

The two-time NFL MVP and his wife have shared some moments together. First with his Super Bowl victory in 2020. He led the Chiefs to a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

The couple after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV

Next, the former Texas Tech star was honored by the university by being inducted into their Ring of Honor last year. Brittany was there by his side in Lubbock:

Brittany with Patrick during his induction into Texas Tech's Ring of Honor

The quarterback won his second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons with the Chiefs in February, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles. Brittany Mahomes was there to celebrate with him:

The couple with their daughter after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII

Let's see if the certified personal trainer will celebrate a third Super Bowl with her husband after this season.

