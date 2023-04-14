"Only the draft can get me back" - Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt jets off to Hawaii with 2023 NFL Draft on her mind

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt is just as involved with the franchise and their game as any other fan. Celebrating this year's Super Bowl win, Hunt has been enjoying some downtime with events and vacations before the 2023 season begins. Interestingly, it seems like only the 2023 NFL draft can bring her back.

This year's draft is scheduled to take place from April 27 in Kansas City.

Image Credits: Gracie Hunt's Instagram (@graciehunt)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 24-year-old seemed to enjoy the weather, posing for the camera at sunset and against the waves. Throughout the offseason, Hunt has kept followers up to date with her schedule, including her birthday and events related to the Chiefs.

"Headed to Hawaii, be back never🌈🤗 (Actually maybe only the draft can get me back lol!😉)," she wrote on Instagram.

Image Credits: Gracie Hunt's Instagram (@graciehunt)

Last month, Hunt attended an event for National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month (D.D.A.M.). She shared multiple photos from the day, speaking about the cause as she tried to educate people on the matter:

"Inclusion is necessary since about 15% of the world’s population lives with a disability. D.D.A.M. is about understanding the relationship between the way people function and how they participate in society and making sure everybody has the same opportunities in every aspect of life to the best of their abilities," she wrote.

Gracie Hunt has always been interested in sports

While actively involved in team activities, Hunt was also interested in soccer while growing up. In fact, Hunt was looking to play as a professional. However, an unfortunate series of injuries derailed her plans:

"Soccer was my first love. I wanted to play in college. I won the championship when I was in high school with my high school team, and played club, as well," Gracie told People.

"After suffering four concussions, that was a dream that I could no longer pursue. Which is really hard when you work your entire life to be good at something. I had to find a new dream."

Over the years, Hunt has shown an interest in charity and pageantry. She founded the founded the Breaking Barriers Through Sports non-profit organization and is associated with the Special Olympics.

She graduated from SMU with a sports management degree and won the Miss Kansas USA crown in 2021.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes