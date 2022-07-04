Who is Gracie Hunt? Meet the Kansas City Chiefs heiress  

Gracie Hunt, the heiress to the Kansas City Chiefs, was born in March 29, 1999 in Dallas, Texas. She is the daughter of current Chiefs part owner, chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and Tavina Shackles. Her paternal grandfather was Pro Football Hall of Famer Lamar Hunt. He was the main founder of both the American Football League (AFL) in 1959 and Major League Soccer (MLS) in 1993. He died on December 13, 2006 at the age of 74 in Dallas.

She played soccer growing up but following a string of injuries, she had to put aside her aspirations of being a soccer player. In an interview with People magazine, she spoke about her dreams of playing soccer and how she sought a new passion, saying:

"Soccer was my first love. I wanted to play in college. I won the championship when I was in high school with my high school team, and played club, as well."

She went on to say:

"After suffering four concussions, that was a dream that I could no longer pursue. Which is really hard when you work your entire life to be good at something. I had to find a new dream."

Gracie Hunt's pageantry and charity

Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability

Hunt founded the Breaking Barriers Through Sports nonprofit organization, which unites people from every walk of life in sports. She became associated with the Special Olympics as a Unified partner player on the FC Dallas Special Olympics soccer team in 2015.

Three years later, she started sideline reporting during Unified matches, eventually coming to serve on both the Southern Texas and Southern Kansas boards for the Special Olympics.

In 2017, she began her collegiate journey at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas. Last year, she graduated from SMU with a bachelor’s degree in sports management.

She also took the Miss Kansas USA crown in April last year in Shawnee, Kansas. At the time, she was 22 years old..

Her mother was Miss Kansas USA in 1993 and Miss USA's second runner-up that same year. Gracie was placed in the top 16 of the Miss USA pageant in November 2021.

Without question, the Chiefs heiress is doing amazing things and continues to do a great job using her platform.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit People and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far