5 NFL superstars who made it into Time’s 100 Most Influential List ft. Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady might be fighting it out among the GOAT stakes, but on one count, they are now at par. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's inclusion in Time's 100 Most Influential list means that he joins the former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback as someone in the illustrious company.

Athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo. Lionel Messi, Serena Williams, and many more have made it onto the list before and now. NFL players have also been included in it from time to time. Here is a list of all the NFL stars who made the list and the years they were selected.

#1 - Patrick Mahomes, 2023

In a year when he won all that was there to win, Patrick Mahomes added another feather to his cap. Being named among Time's 100 Most Influential People is no mean feat. It comes off the back of winning the league MVP, Super Bowl MVP and the Super Bowl in the recently concluded NFL season.

His inclusion was accompanied by a short essay from Peyton Manning, widely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. He wrote,

“Patrick is setting new bars. All these young players around the country are trying to imitate his sidearm throws and incredible plays. But I hope they know he’s also an incredibly hard worker. He appreciates the cerebral part of the game. And he understands his platform, as the MVP quarterback of the Super Bowl–winning team.”

If he keeps playing the way he has, Patrick Mahomes can rest assured that this will not be his only inclusion ever on the list.

#2 - J.J. Watt, 2018

J.J. Watt has had many great seasons in the NFL. He was the defensive player of the year three times in 2012, 2014, and 2015. However, the year he won the accolade, it was not for his performances on the field. Instead, it followed him leading a fundraising effort that brought in $37 million, later rising to over $40 million, in disaster relief for Houston and surrounding areas following Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.

Writing about him, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said,

"J.J. tackled Harvey’s destruction the same way he obliterates his opponents on the football field. He raised more than $37 million for hurricane recovery and delivered water, food and supplies to storm victims. In the process, he lifted the spirits of all Houstonians."

His efforts saw him awarded the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for the 2017 NFL season as well.

#3 - Tom Brady, 2017

Tom Brady made the list for his sporting achievements just as Patrick Mahomes did this year. He also won a Super Bowl, his fifth, in a miraculous comeback against the Atlanta Falcons. Down 28-3 at one point, he led the effort to win 34-28 in overtime.

He also won the Super Bowl MVP for that game. Conan O'Brien wrote the essay introducing him, saying,

"Tom Brady all but wrote his own tribute when he won his fifth Super Bowl ring and became the greatest quarterback of all time. Even the most virulent haters have no answer for that stroke-inducing overtime win over Atlanta. The mic was dropped."

At the time, who knew there were two more Super Bowl rings to follow for him with two different franchises?

#4 - Colin Kaepernick, 2017

The same year that Tom Brady made it to the list for sporting achievements, another NFL quarterback made it to the list for his struggles off it. Colin Kaepernick decided to sit and subsequently kneel during the national anthem as his way of protesting against police brutality.

He took a lot of heat and effectively sacrificed his career because of that decision. It was a bold move, applauded by Jim Harbaugh. The coach wrote,

"Colin Kaepernick was alone in his early protests last year when he boldly and courageously confronted perceived inequalities in our social-justice system by refusing to stand for the national anthem. At times in our nation's history, we have been all too quick to judge and oppose our fellow Americans for exercising their First Amendment right to address things they believe unjust. Rather than besmirch their character, we must celebrate their act."

His kneeling became a symbol of protest against inequality worldwide after the murder of George Floyd. Colin Kaepernick is yet to play in the NFL again.

#5 - Richard Sherman, 2014

Richard Sherman, much like Colin Kaepernick, made it onto the list in 2014 because of his ability to highlight racial injustice. After some ungamely comments about Michael Crabtree, he was labeled a thug.

Calling him a pure sport is one thing, but to use that word was over the top. The Stanford graduate forced a reckoning with his actions, asking the general public if they were stereotyping people who looked like him. As Sean Gregory of TIME wrote,

"In a heartbeat, Sherman altered the discourse and emerged as the smartest voice in the room. At a time when most pro athletes flee social questions, Sherman tackles them head on. And he backs it up on the field too, leading the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl win. So keep talking, Sherm. We have much more to learn."

Richard Sherman has since had personal conduct issues but has bounced back from that to become a meticulous analyst.

