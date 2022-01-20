"When you try me with a sorry WR like Crabtree, that's the result you'll get" - Rewinding back to Richard Sherman's epic post-game rant after beating 49ers

It has been exactly eight years since the Seattle Seahawks beat NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, to reach the Super Bowl on a day that went down in history as the day Richard Sherman declared himself the best cornerback in the NFL.

He deflected a pass from 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick late in the fourth quarter, which was eventually intercepted, that sent him and the Seahawks to the Super Bowl. It was a play that led to a memorable post-match interview from the self-proclaimed "best corner" in the game.

Michael Crabtree actually grabbed his arm which forced Sherman to adjust and tip the ball instead.



Speaking to reporter Erin Andrews on the field following the game, Richard Sherman was quick to praise his own ability as well as sharing his feelings about a certain 49ers wide receiver.

"Well, I'm the best corner in the game," he said. "When you try me with a sorry receiver like Crabtree, that's the result you're going to get. Don't you ever talk about me."

When Andrews asked who was talking about him, Richard Sherman replied:

"Crabtree. Don't you open your mouth about the best or I'm going to shut it for you real quick. LOB (Legion of Boom)!"

Just how good was Richard Sherman and the Legion of Boom?

The Legion of Boom refers to the Seattle Seahawks' dominant secondary, which rose to prominence during the early 2010s and included Richard Sherman, free safety Earl Thomas and strong safety Kam Chancellor.

In the seven years they started together, Sherman, Thomas and Chancellor combined for 14 Pro Bowls and six first-team All-Pro selections, the most of any defensive back trio in that time period.

2013 was a stellar year for the Legion of Boom. During the regular season, they ranked number one in total yards allowed, passing yards allowed, rushing touchdowns allowed, yards per play allowed and number of takeaways. Sherman also led the league in interceptions with eight.

Oh, and they also won Super Bowl XLVIII, dominating the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos by a score of 43-8.

They entered the game as underdogs, facing a number one ranked Broncos offense who averaged 38 points per game in the regular season. The defense provided four turnovers, a safety on the first play from scrimmage and a pick-six.

There is no doubt when discussing the best defenses to have ever played, the 2013 Seahawks and the Legion of Boom are definitely in the conversation.

