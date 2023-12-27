"This is my only downtime too": Sha’Carri Richardson on spending holidays with family

The reigning 100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson recently talked about spending her holiday season. The 23-year-old expressed her excitement about enjoying the festivities with her family and how frequently she trains during this period.

American athlete Sha’Carri Richardson impressed the sports world throughout the 2023 season. She made her strong comeback this year, winning the 100m race at the US National Championships.

Richardson aimed for the stars at the World Athletics Championships and won the 100m gold medal in Budapest. She also won the gold medal in the 4x100m relay race and the bronze in the 200m race.

After having a splendid 2023 season, the athlete is now preparing for the major events coming up in 2024, none bigger than the Paris Olympics.

However, like everyone, the holiday season has thrilled the young athlete. In an interview with NBC Olympics and Paralympics, Richardson shared her excitement about the festive season.

“For the holidays, I would definitely say it’s family time. I spend all my time with my family.”

She mentioned about her training schedules:

“Definitely still training because you know, can’t, I can’t know that.”

Richardson continued:

“But the holidays are literally like thankfulness, giving and just embracing unity. I feel like that’s for me what the holidays are. And this is my only downtime too. That’s why I like the holidays because I can chill right now before the spring comes.”

Dallas named its track after Sha’Carri Richardson

Richardson at Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

In November, Sha’Carri Richardson’s hometown, Dallas, decided to honor the leading sprinter for her mind-blowing performances in the 2023 season. The city announced that November 10, 2023, will be celebrated as Sha’Carri Richardson Day.

Also, it named one its most significant and well-recognized, Kincaide Stadium track, after her. It’s the same track where Richardson trained while she was a student at Carter High School.

Nevertheless, the city announced a special ceremony for Richardson in her honor. The athlete attended it with great enthusiasm, meeting students and sharing her journey with the audience.

She shared pictures of the heart-felt ceremony on her Instagram, expressing her love for the honor her city gave her. She wrote in the caption:

"Wow! I am still in shock over the joy I felt yesterday! It was already an honor to have the track that I ran on in my hometown named after me, but to have November 10, 2023, dubbed Sha’Carri’s Richardson Day is incredible. I am so grateful.”

Lastly, she thanked the stadium’s authorities, stating that words would not adequately describe her thankfulness.