"Track and field just can't stop shooting itself in the foot" - Fans upset by Christopher Morales Williams' world record not being ratified

Christopher Morales Williams recently grabbed the headlines after he shattered the indoor world record in the men’s 400m at the SEC Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas on February 24, 2024.

The quarter-miler from Canada had clocked a sensational time of 44.49s to finish ahead of competitors JeVaughn Powell (45.61) and Chris Robinson (45.62). However, despite such a commendable effort, his world record wasn’t ratified because the starting blocks used at the indoor meeting didn’t comply with the World Athletics (WA) standards.

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, the organization that manages a majority of the NCAA track & field programs, revealed this news on their X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating:

“The 44.49 that Christopher Morales Williams of @UGATrack ran this past weekend in the 400 meters at the @SEC Indoor Championships will remain an all-time world best since it can't be ratified due to an issue with the starting blocks.”

Under rule (31.14.5.) established by the World Athletics (the global governing body), the starting blocks have to be connected to a WA-certified Start Information System for the records to be officially recognized.

Citius Mag, the digital media organization that posts track and field-related news, shared this on their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Fans and followers of the sport reacted to this post, sharing their disappointment on social media as the result wasn't ratified.

One of the users showed their frustration with the rules as they mentioned how observing the race can help in determining the results. They also questioned how the records were set in the past despite such technologies being unavailable, stating:

“Track and Field just can’t stop shooting itself in the foot. Pretty easy, watch the race… no movement, no flinch, nothing. Funny how world records were set before there were sensors….so they never happened..🤔”

Another user felt bad for Christopher Morales Williams since the University of Georgia sophomore had delivered his best performance but the record wasn’t counted. They wrote:

“That’s crazy!!!!!! Like homie went out there and gave it his all and broke a world record but because of a starting block it won’t count. Nah!!!!! I’m hurt!!!! Like WTH?!?!”

One of the users quoted that the NCAA and USATF should be blamed instead of the World Athletics as they should discuss this with the global body and get it sorted.

“Everyone is blaming the wrong governing body. Place blame at the NCAA for still being 20 years behind and being cheap. Blame USATF for not getting in a room with the IAAF in order to get everyone on the same page. We all know the protocol in order to get records ratified.”

Christopher Morales Williams is a World U20 medalist

Christopher Morales Williams (right) with other members of Canada's 4X400m relay team at the World U20 Championships 2022 (Image via Instagram)

Christopher Morales Williams bagged the bronze medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 in Cali as a part of the 4X400m relay team at the event. The Canadian team clocked a national U20 record of 3:06.05 to take home the bronze medal.

Besides this, he also achieved a silver medal at the Pan American U20 Championships 2023 in Puerto Rico with a time of 46.34s.